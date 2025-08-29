Most trains return to schedule, traffic to resume on August 29 - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

$41.320.08
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killed
August 28, 12:11 PM
Kyiv funicular suspended: police involved in ongoing operations
August 28, 01:09 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
August 28, 02:30 PM
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: police showed first footage after the attack
04:19 PM
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: Israeli Foreign Ministry reacts to terrorist attack
06:17 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
August 28, 02:30 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:37 PM
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
August 27, 03:18 PM
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment
August 27, 03:01 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
August 27, 08:14 AM
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system

Most trains return to schedule, traffic to resume on August 29 - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukrzaliznytsia announced that most trains are returning to schedule, and from August 29, traffic is planned to resume according to the timetable. Delays are gradually being caught up, and the company is doing everything to normalize traffic.

Most trains return to schedule, traffic to resume on August 29 - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Most trains are returning to schedule, and from August 29, traffic is planned to resume according to the timetable. This was reported by the press service of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

We are gradually catching up on delays and will do everything to ensure that on August 29, our flights run on schedule, as the whole country is used to.

- the message says.

In particular, train No. 3/4 will be accelerated overnight and will arrive at Uzhhorod station on schedule.

Trains No. 210 and No. 110 Lviv - Mykolaiv - similarly.

Trains No. 62 Ivano-Frankivsk – Dnipro and No. 48 Mukachevo – Zaporizhzhia will arrive in Dnipro at 13:00 and in Zaporizhzhia at 12:00 respectively.

Train No. 103 Kramatorsk – Lviv, after 235 passengers transfer at Lozova, should return to schedule already in Kyiv. An evacuation car for residents of Donetsk region also travels on this train.

Train No. 73/74 Przemyśl – Kharkiv will arrive at Kharkiv station no later than 23:30.

Train No. 712 Kramatorsk – Kyiv will arrive at 22:40, and will be delayed for departure to allow a group of passengers to transfer.

Train No. 97 Kyiv - Kovel. Both trains will be located in Kyiv within the same platform for convenient transfer.

Train No. 90 Przemyśl – Kyiv should return to schedule before passing through Khmelnytskyi station.

Train No. 32 Przemyśl – Zaporizhzhia, which recently departed from Przemyśl, will arrive at Zaporizhzhia station on schedule.

Trains No. 52 Przemyśl – Kyiv and No. 36 Przemyśl – Odesa will depart from Przemyśl at 22:10, but will arrive at the final destination on schedule.

Train No. 705 Kyiv – Przemyśl will arrive approximately at 22:08. Train No. 1021/1022 Przemyśl – Prague will be delayed for the transfer of Ukrainian passengers.

"At Dorohusk and Przemyśl stations, the number of border guards has been increased for the fastest possible control of passenger trains in both directions - we thank both the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and our Polish colleagues for their cooperation and understanding," the agency emphasized.

Recall

Damage to the railway infrastructure near Koziatyn caused changes in the movement of Kyiv-Lviv trains and delays for other flights on Thursday, August 28. Bus and transfer connections have been organized for passengers, as well as the possibility of departing on other flights.

The number of Intercity+ flights has not changed after one of the Hyundai trains was hit. Delays remain for a number of long-distance trains and suburban trains in the Fastiv and Vinnytsia directions.

Due to shelling, the routes of trains No. 3/4 Uzhhorod - Zaporizhzhia and No. 32 Przemyśl - Zaporizhzhia have been changed. They will run only to Dnipro, passengers will be transferred to an additional train No. 293/294.

Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
28.08.25, 06:08

Vita Zelenetska

Society
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Prague
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kovel
Uzhhorod
Mukachevo
Kramatorsk
Ivano-Frankivsk
Khmelnytskyi
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
Kharkiv