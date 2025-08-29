Most trains return to schedule, traffic to resume on August 29 - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Most trains are returning to schedule, and from August 29, traffic is planned to resume according to the timetable. This was reported by the press service of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

We are gradually catching up on delays and will do everything to ensure that on August 29, our flights run on schedule, as the whole country is used to. - the message says.

In particular, train No. 3/4 will be accelerated overnight and will arrive at Uzhhorod station on schedule.

Trains No. 210 and No. 110 Lviv - Mykolaiv - similarly.

Trains No. 62 Ivano-Frankivsk – Dnipro and No. 48 Mukachevo – Zaporizhzhia will arrive in Dnipro at 13:00 and in Zaporizhzhia at 12:00 respectively.

Train No. 103 Kramatorsk – Lviv, after 235 passengers transfer at Lozova, should return to schedule already in Kyiv. An evacuation car for residents of Donetsk region also travels on this train.

Train No. 73/74 Przemyśl – Kharkiv will arrive at Kharkiv station no later than 23:30.

Train No. 712 Kramatorsk – Kyiv will arrive at 22:40, and will be delayed for departure to allow a group of passengers to transfer.

Train No. 97 Kyiv - Kovel. Both trains will be located in Kyiv within the same platform for convenient transfer.

Train No. 90 Przemyśl – Kyiv should return to schedule before passing through Khmelnytskyi station.

Train No. 32 Przemyśl – Zaporizhzhia, which recently departed from Przemyśl, will arrive at Zaporizhzhia station on schedule.

Trains No. 52 Przemyśl – Kyiv and No. 36 Przemyśl – Odesa will depart from Przemyśl at 22:10, but will arrive at the final destination on schedule.

Train No. 705 Kyiv – Przemyśl will arrive approximately at 22:08. Train No. 1021/1022 Przemyśl – Prague will be delayed for the transfer of Ukrainian passengers.

"At Dorohusk and Przemyśl stations, the number of border guards has been increased for the fastest possible control of passenger trains in both directions - we thank both the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and our Polish colleagues for their cooperation and understanding," the agency emphasized.

Recall

Damage to the railway infrastructure near Koziatyn caused changes in the movement of Kyiv-Lviv trains and delays for other flights on Thursday, August 28. Bus and transfer connections have been organized for passengers, as well as the possibility of departing on other flights.

The number of Intercity+ flights has not changed after one of the Hyundai trains was hit. Delays remain for a number of long-distance trains and suburban trains in the Fastiv and Vinnytsia directions.

Due to shelling, the routes of trains No. 3/4 Uzhhorod - Zaporizhzhia and No. 32 Przemyśl - Zaporizhzhia have been changed. They will run only to Dnipro, passengers will be transferred to an additional train No. 293/294.

