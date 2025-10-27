$42.000.10
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 20833 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 31354 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 45922 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 37722 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 41160 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 39547 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42050 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36925 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34806 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28603 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
In Prague, a man under the influence of drugs "gave" a passerby 120,000 crowns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1568 views

In Prague, a 38-year-old man, under the influence of drugs, threw a package containing 120,000 crowns to a passerby. The police returned the money to its owner after verifying its legal origin.

In Prague, a man under the influence of drugs "gave" a passerby 120,000 crowns

A 38-year-old man in Prague, under the influence of drugs, threw a package containing 120,000 crowns at a passerby. The police checked the money and, after confirming its legal origin, returned it to the owner, UNN reports with reference to Novinky.

Details

Surprised by the unexpected gift, the passerby immediately reported it to the city police. The patrol split up: one officer went to look for the man who had distributed the money, while the other stayed with the passerby and checked the package, finding exactly 120,000 crowns in it.

The man who threw the money and showed signs of possible intoxication was soon found. The 38-year-old man confirmed that it was him and admitted that he did not care about the further fate of the cash. The police established that the money was not related to a crime and therefore returned it to the owner.

Possible reasons for such behavior were revealed by drug tests. They tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates. An alcohol test also showed a positive result. However, emergency services found no reason to hand the man over to medical personnel.

He stuffed the money into his pocket, where he still had 50,000 crowns, lit a cigarette, and left without saying a word.

– summarized the city police in a story.

