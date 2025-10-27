In Prague, a man under the influence of drugs "gave" a passerby 120,000 crowns

A 38-year-old man in Prague, under the influence of drugs, threw a package containing 120,000 crowns at a passerby. The police checked the money and, after confirming its legal origin, returned it to the owner, UNN reports with reference to Novinky.

Details

Surprised by the unexpected gift, the passerby immediately reported it to the city police. The patrol split up: one officer went to look for the man who had distributed the money, while the other stayed with the passerby and checked the package, finding exactly 120,000 crowns in it.

The man who threw the money and showed signs of possible intoxication was soon found. The 38-year-old man confirmed that it was him and admitted that he did not care about the further fate of the cash. The police established that the money was not related to a crime and therefore returned it to the owner.

Possible reasons for such behavior were revealed by drug tests. They tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates. An alcohol test also showed a positive result. However, emergency services found no reason to hand the man over to medical personnel.

He stuffed the money into his pocket, where he still had 50,000 crowns, lit a cigarette, and left without saying a word. – summarized the city police in a story.

