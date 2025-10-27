Antwerp judge sounds the alarm: Belgium is turning into a narco-state

Drug trafficking is turning Belgium into a narco-state, and the rule of law is under threat. This was written by an Antwerp judge in an anonymous letter published on Monday, asking the federal government for urgent help, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

"What is happening today in our district and beyond is no longer a classic crime problem. We are facing an organized threat that undermines our institutions," the investigating judge wrote in a letter published on the official website of the Belgian judiciary.

"Large mafia structures have taken root, turning into a parallel force that challenges not only the police but also the judicial system. The consequences are serious: are we evolving into a narco-state? No way, you think? Exaggerated? According to our drug commissioner, this evolution is already underway. My colleagues and I share this concern," the judge added.

The publication notes that the huge port of Antwerp serves as a gateway for illegal drugs entering Belgium — and Europe in general. Brussels, the country's capital, has been hit by a wave of drug-related shootings, with more than 60 incidents this year alone, 20 of which occurred this summer.

In response to the bloodshed, Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quentin said he wants to deploy soldiers on the streets of Brussels. Earlier this year, the Belgian government approved the merger of Brussels' six police zones into a single one, which is expected to take effect in early 2027, to combat the scourge of violence.

In the anonymous letter, the judge further notes that a narco-state is characterized by an illegal economy, corruption, and violence — conditions that, according to the judge, Belgium meets. The judge notes that money laundering networks increase real estate values, corruption penetrates state institutions, and kidnappings can be ordered via Snapchat.

"This bribery penetrates our institutions. The cases I have handled in recent years — and I am only one of 17 investigating judges in Antwerp — have led to the arrests of employees in key positions in the port, customs officers, police officers, municipal clerks, and, unfortunately, even employees of the justice system, both in prisons and here in this building," the judge's letter states.

"An attack on a house with a bomb or combat weapon, a home invasion, or a kidnapping — all of this can be easily ordered online. You don't even need to go to the darknet; a Snapchat account is enough," the judge added.