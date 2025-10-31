A short but symbolic demonstration took place near the building of the National Museum of the Czech Republic on Wenceslas Square in Prague: participants demanded the return of the Ukrainian flag to the facade of the museum, which had disappeared from public space. This was reported by the publication Novinky, writes UNN.

Details

The action began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted about half an hour. During this time, three speeches were delivered, and the rally ended with the raising of the Ukrainian flag on two mobile masts in front of the museum entrance.

Co-organizer of the action, Petr Lazňovský from the Kaputin association, explained: "People wanted to draw attention to the fact that an important symbol had disappeared from public space."

The demonstration became a way to remind people of support for Ukraine and to draw attention to how symbolism affects public consciousness and solidarity in Europe.

It is the flag of a foreign state, but at this time it is very fitting for a national building. This foreign state is a barrier to Russian imperialism in our direction. We are putting pressure on all responsible institutions he said.

