Almost 400,000: Czech Republic sets EU record for Ukrainian refugees per capita

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 9336 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 12063 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 15611 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 18266 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 18116 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 55429 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 52739 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45581 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 47892 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 29223 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.6m/s
72%
739mm
Popular news
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35624 views
Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The EconomistOctober 27, 02:14 AM • 32783 views
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS03:48 AM • 25092 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiersVideo04:17 AM • 33194 views
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT07:25 AM • 9556 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 66850 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 91483 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 110995 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 94121 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 113806 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Iryna Kormyshkina
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandal-ridden Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate09:22 AM • 764 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 35634 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 59910 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 66707 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 66347 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Tesla Model Y
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Almost 400,000: Czech Republic sets EU record for Ukrainian refugees per capita

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

The Czech Republic has recorded a record number of Ukrainian refugees – almost 400,000, which is the highest per capita in the EU. The number of new entry permits has doubled in the last two months.

Almost 400,000: Czech Republic sets EU record for Ukrainian refugees per capita

A record number of Ukrainian refugees has been registered in the Czech Republic - almost 400,000 people, which is the highest indicator in the EU per capita. This was reported by UNN with reference to novinky.cz.

Details

As reported by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, over the past two months, the number of new permits has doubled: if earlier 1,500 were issued per month, now it is more than 3,000. The reason is the permission of the Ukrainian authorities for young people aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad unhindered.

In September of this year, 13,500 entry permits to the Czech Republic were issued to citizens of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Czech Republic will build and donate to Ukraine an Earth observation satellite capable of collecting data regardless of weather conditions and daylight.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine