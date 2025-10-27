Almost 400,000: Czech Republic sets EU record for Ukrainian refugees per capita

A record number of Ukrainian refugees has been registered in the Czech Republic - almost 400,000 people, which is the highest indicator in the EU per capita. This was reported by UNN with reference to novinky.cz.

Details

As reported by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, over the past two months, the number of new permits has doubled: if earlier 1,500 were issued per month, now it is more than 3,000. The reason is the permission of the Ukrainian authorities for young people aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad unhindered.

In September of this year, 13,500 entry permits to the Czech Republic were issued to citizens of Ukraine.

Recall

