EU considers tightening restrictions on tourist visas for Russians and movement of diplomats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The European Union is considering tightening restrictions on tourist visas for Russian citizens and imposing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc.

EU considers tightening restrictions on tourist visas for Russians and movement of diplomats

The EU is considering tightening restrictions on tourist visas for Russians and imposing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc as part of a new package of sanctions expected this week. This was reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

Such measures are back on the agenda amid Russia's protracted war against Ukraine, and after a record number of Russian tourists - more than half a million - visited Europe during the summer season this year.

The nineteenth package of EU sanctions is expected to be presented in the coming days, and some diplomats report that member states are considering updating the rules that have already been changed after the simplified visa regime with Russia was abolished in September 2022.

If this initiative is approved, it will involve harmonizing the rules for entry into EU countries, as visa issuance currently remains within the competence of individual member states.

In addition, some more hardline capitals are pushing for a complete ban on the entry of Russian citizens. Such a decision would require a qualified majority of member states.

Most EU states bordering Russia have already significantly restricted visa applications from Russians. Poland, the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, and Finland have practically closed their doors to their eastern neighbor.

However, countries whose economies depend on tourists - Italy, Spain, Greece, France, as well as Moscow-friendly Hungary - continue a relatively liberal visa policy, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Finland builds 200-kilometer barrier on border with Russia to protect against UAVs - Media15.09.25, 01:10 • 3346 views

Over half a million visas for Russians

According to the European Commission, over 500,000 Russians received Schengen visas in 2024, a significant increase compared to the previous year.

It is precisely this dynamic that has spurred calls for new restrictions.

"We cannot simply allow Russians to travel and enjoy life while their government kills Ukrainians every day and threatens our security," said one EU diplomat, emphasizing that mainly wealthy representatives of the Russian middle class come to the EU.

The European Commission will also soon present new recommendations on the issuance of tourist visas, which are expected to come into force early next year. They will be non-binding, but will serve as a guide for member states.

After the closure of airspace, Latvia considers a complete closure of the border with Russia and Belarus11.09.25, 13:35 • 2942 views

Restrictions for diplomats

A separate topic that has long been discussed is restricting the freedom of movement of Russian diplomats who have Schengen visas and are in the EU.

Earlier, the Czech Republic proposed banning Russian diplomats from freely moving around Europe, allowing them to stay only in the country where they are accredited - that is, de facto canceling the Schengen agreement for them.

Prague, supported by other border states, cites the risks of espionage and sabotage, after having expelled dozens of Russian agents posing as diplomats in previous years.

"Last week's arrests in Romania and the expulsion of a Belarusian 'diplomat' from Prague are further proof that movement should be restricted," another EU diplomat said.

"This case shows that we should not allow Schengen to be abused for hostile actions. Agents covered by diplomatic immunity should not have freedom of action in Europe," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

However, this initiative does not find widespread support among more cautious member states. They doubt the possibility of effective control over its implementation in the absence of internal borders in Schengen. In addition, there are fears of a possible response from Russia in the form of restrictions for European diplomats in Moscow.

Germany initiates restrictions on issuing Schengen visas for Russians12.09.25, 14:31 • 3452 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Prague
European Commission
Jan Lipavský
European Union
Finland
France
Czech Republic
Greece
Italy
Spain
Romania
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland