Germany initiates restrictions on issuing Schengen visas for Russians

The German federal government also advocates for more restrictive granting of entry permits to the Schengen area. According to the proposal, the issuance of visas to Russian citizens for tourist trips or shopping in EU countries should be significantly restricted. This is reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

Details

Germany calls for stricter rules for obtaining Schengen visas for Russian citizens. The proposal is part of discussions on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

According to information from the German Press Agency (dpa), the document in question contains recommendations developed by the European Commission back in 2022. These recommendations aimed to restrict the issuance of visas to Russian citizens for tourist or shopping trips to EU countries.

Reference

In 2024, Russian consulates issued approximately 542,000 short-term Schengen visas.

Italy issued over 152,000 visas;

France – about 124,000;

Spain – about 111,000;

Greece – almost 60,000.

Germany issued 17,000 short-term visas to Russian citizens. The FRG states that the number of short-term visas issued to Russian citizens has sharply decreased by more than 90% compared to the 2019 level.

Diplomats say the data mentioned above provides good comparative information:

In 2024, Russians were issued approximately 20% more visas than in 2023 - the report states.

Southern EU countries have faced criticism, especially from Eastern EU states, for issuing a large number of visas.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia commented on reports about the alleged resumption of issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens: there have been no changes in the country's visa policy "even in 2022".

Customs "friction": as Trump prepares for a visit to Britain, London and Washington resume talks on steel imports