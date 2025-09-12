Germany initiates restrictions on issuing Schengen visas for Russians

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 3190 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 8100 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 15076 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 12220 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 13975 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 37281 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39333 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52432 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 81675 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 40099 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
32%
756mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, Ukraine's security strengthening was discussed with US representative Keith Kellogg - UmerovSeptember 12, 01:50 AM • 9574 views
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 5200 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 5054 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 12248 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 26307 views
Publications
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 846 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 15074 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 81670 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 55466 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 74263 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Milojko Spajić
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 28057 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 74263 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 37906 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 44213 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 109484 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Germany initiates restrictions on issuing Schengen visas for Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Germany calls for stricter rules for obtaining Schengen visas for Russian citizens, especially for tourist and shopping trips. This is a proposal within the framework of discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Germany initiates restrictions on issuing Schengen visas for Russians

The German federal government also advocates for more restrictive granting of entry permits to the Schengen area. According to the proposal, the issuance of visas to Russian citizens for tourist trips or shopping in EU countries should be significantly restricted. This is reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

Details

Germany calls for stricter rules for obtaining Schengen visas for Russian citizens. The proposal is part of discussions on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

According to information from the German Press Agency (dpa), the document in question contains recommendations developed by the European Commission back in 2022. These recommendations aimed to restrict the issuance of visas to Russian citizens for tourist or shopping trips to EU countries.

Reference

In 2024, Russian consulates issued approximately 542,000 short-term Schengen visas.

  • Italy issued over 152,000 visas;
    • France – about 124,000;
      • Spain – about 111,000;
        • Greece – almost 60,000.

          Germany issued 17,000 short-term visas to Russian citizens. The FRG states that the number of short-term visas issued to Russian citizens has sharply decreased by more than 90% compared to the 2019 level.

          Diplomats say the data mentioned above provides good comparative information:

          In 2024, Russians were issued approximately 20% more visas than in 2023

          - the report states.

          Southern EU countries have faced criticism, especially from Eastern EU states, for issuing a large number of visas.

          Recall

          The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia commented on reports about the alleged resumption of issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens: there have been no changes in the country's visa policy "even in 2022".

          Customs "friction": as Trump prepares for a visit to Britain, London and Washington resume talks on steel imports12.09.25, 09:55 • 1514 views

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          PoliticsNews of the World
          European Commission
          France
          Greece
          Italy
          Spain
          Germany
          Slovakia