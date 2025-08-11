Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine with an important message

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský arrived on his sixth visit to Ukraine and assured that his country would continue to support Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression. The Czech minister wrote about this on the social network X on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský arrived in Ukraine with a clear political signal. According to him, Prague's position on supporting Kyiv remains unchanged and principled.

"For my sixth trip to Ukraine, I came with a clear message - the Czech Republic will not give up supporting Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian aggressor," Lipavský said.

Since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Czech Republic has been actively providing Ukraine with military, financial, and humanitarian aid, as well as promoting sanctions pressure on Moscow within the EU.

Lipavský's visit takes place against the backdrop of ongoing battles and Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to strengthen the international coalition against Russian aggression.

Recall

A survey in the Czech Republic shows growing fatigue with Ukrainian refugees, although most support their stay. 58% believe the country has accepted too many refugees, but 52% support providing asylum.