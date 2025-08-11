Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine with an important message

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1298 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 6840 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46063 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73214 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM • 76876 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 58301 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 108929 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 191199 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 127911 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 293016 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 40101 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 38409 views
"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in AlaskaAugust 11, 01:59 AM • 22247 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - MarkarovaAugust 11, 03:04 AM • 42909 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 65614 views
Publications
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 374 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 1298 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM • 46063 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 73214 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory05:15 AM • 76876 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Leshchenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 78432 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 191199 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 344594 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 247844 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 256132 views
Actual
The Guardian
Kh-101
Facebook
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times

Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine with an important message

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský arrived in Ukraine for his sixth visit. He assured of unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine with an important message

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský arrived on his sixth visit to Ukraine and assured that his country would continue to support Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression. The Czech minister wrote about this on the social network X on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský arrived in Ukraine with a clear political signal. According to him, Prague's position on supporting Kyiv remains unchanged and principled.

"For my sixth trip to Ukraine, I came with a clear message - the Czech Republic will not give up supporting Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian aggressor," Lipavský said.

Since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Czech Republic has been actively providing Ukraine with military, financial, and humanitarian aid, as well as promoting sanctions pressure on Moscow within the EU.

Lipavský's visit takes place against the backdrop of ongoing battles and Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to strengthen the international coalition against Russian aggression.

Recall

A survey in the Czech Republic shows growing fatigue with Ukrainian refugees, although most support their stay. 58% believe the country has accepted too many refugees, but 52% support providing asylum.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Prague
Jan Lipavský
European Union
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Kyiv