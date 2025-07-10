In Lviv region, an international bus collided with a car and overturned: 32 people injured

As a result of a collision between a regular bus and a car in Lviv region, 32 people were injured, a criminal proceeding has been opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on July 9, around 8:10 p.m., on the Lviv-Shehyni highway near the village of Rodatychi, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, the driver of the VDL regular bus on the Chernihiv-Prague route, a 48-year-old resident of Chernihiv, while overtaking, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with an Audi A4 car driven by a 33-year-old resident of one of the villages in the Lviv district. As a result of the collision, the bus drove into a ditch and overturned. There were 65 passengers in the cabin.

As a result of the accident, 51 people sought medical attention: 49 passengers and the second bus driver, and the car driver. Of these, 30 bus passengers, residents of Ukraine aged from eight to 69, as well as the car driver and the second bus driver, sustained bodily injuries and were taken to medical facilities. Among the injured are an eight-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, residents of Kyiv region. Doctors found no injuries in 19 people.

Based on the incident, investigators of the department for investigating crimes in the field of transport of the Lviv police opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years or without it.

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Number of injured in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 33