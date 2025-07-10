$41.770.07
48.840.21
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:46 AM • 5283 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 20695 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 12463 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 41193 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 127120 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 75191 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 81932 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109366 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60579 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 122727 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Publications
Exclusives
In Lviv region, an international bus collided with a car and overturned: 32 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

In Lviv region, a regular bus collided with a car, as a result of which 32 people were injured. The bus driver, while overtaking, drove into the oncoming lane, where the collision occurred.

In Lviv region, an international bus collided with a car and overturned: 32 people injured

As a result of a collision between a regular bus and a car in Lviv region, 32 people were injured, a criminal proceeding has been opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on July 9, around 8:10 p.m., on the Lviv-Shehyni highway near the village of Rodatychi, Lviv district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, the driver of the VDL regular bus on the Chernihiv-Prague route, a 48-year-old resident of Chernihiv, while overtaking, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with an Audi A4 car driven by a 33-year-old resident of one of the villages in the Lviv district. As a result of the collision, the bus drove into a ditch and overturned. There were 65 passengers in the cabin.

As a result of the accident, 51 people sought medical attention: 49 passengers and the second bus driver, and the car driver. Of these, 30 bus passengers, residents of Ukraine aged from eight to 69, as well as the car driver and the second bus driver, sustained bodily injuries and were taken to medical facilities. Among the injured are an eight-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, residents of Kyiv region. Doctors found no injuries in 19 people.

Based on the incident, investigators of the department for investigating crimes in the field of transport of the Lviv police opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years or without it.

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Prague
Chernihiv
