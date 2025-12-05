$42.180.02
ANO party leader Andrej Babiš to head Czech government on December 9 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 130 views

Czech President Petr Pavel will appoint populist ANO party leader Andrej Babiš as prime minister on December 9. Babiš intends to take office in time to represent the country at the EU summit on December 18-19.

ANO party leader Andrej Babiš to head Czech government on December 9 - Reuters

The winner of the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, the leader of the populist ANO party, Andrej Babiš, will be appointed prime minister of the country on December 9. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that he is ready to appoint 71-year-old Babiš as head of government as soon as he announces how he will resolve the conflict of interest he faces as head of government and owner of a business empire.

The new government will begin its duties after the president appoints ministers whose candidacies will be nominated by the new prime minister. Pavel said he opposes one of the candidates, but this will not necessarily delay the process.

Babiš intends to take office in time to represent the country at the EU summit on December 18-19, Reuters reports.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel instructed the leader of the ANO movement, Andrej Babiš, to form a government after winning the parliamentary elections.

UNN also reported that a demonstration took place in Prague, whose participants demanded the return of the Ukrainian flag to the facade of the National Museum of the Czech Republic.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Prague
Reuters
European Union
Czech Republic