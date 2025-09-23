Drones that closed Copenhagen airport were operated by a "competent operator" - police

Danish police said on Tuesday that the drones that closed the country's main airport a day earlier were likely operated by a "competent operator" who was trying to demonstrate certain skills, but suspects have not yet been identified, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Copenhagen and Oslo airports, two of Northern Europe's busiest airports, were closed for several hours after drones were spotted in their airspace late Monday evening, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded due to flight reroutes.

"We have concluded that it was someone we would call a competent operator," Danish police chief superintendent Jens Jespersen told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the drones spotted in Copenhagen.

"This is a person who has the capabilities, the will, and the tools to demonstrate this," Jespersen said, adding that it was too early to talk about a connection between the incidents in Denmark and Norway.

Danish police declined to comment on the post by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the violation of airspace.

"I can't say anything about it. Not because I don't want to, but because I simply don't know," Jespersen said.

Copenhagen Airport was closed for four hours after two or three large drones were spotted in its immediate vicinity, officials said. Oslo Airport was closed for three hours after two sightings, according to local police.

Jespersen said the drones in Denmark came from different directions, turning their lights on and off before eventually disappearing after several hours.

Police are investigating several hypotheses about the origin of the drones, including the possibility that they could have been launched from ships, Jespersen said.

Denmark's main airport is located near a busy shipping lane used by vessels entering and exiting the Baltic Sea.

Copenhagen rerouted 31 flights to other airports, causing a ripple effect: about 100 flights were delayed or canceled, and about 20,000 passengers were affected, an airport spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

A number of disruptions have occurred at European airports in recent days.

Last Friday, a cyberattack disabled check-in and boarding systems provided by Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX, affecting operations at London's Heathrow Airport, as well as airports in Berlin and Brussels. Throughout the weekend and on Monday, the consequences of the cyberattack continued to paralyze air travel across the region.

