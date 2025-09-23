$41.250.00
Copenhagen and Oslo airports resume operations after drone sightings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The main airports of Denmark and Norway, Copenhagen and Oslo, have resumed operations after a nearly four-hour closure due to the sighting of unknown drones. Danish police are investigating the incident, not ruling out a connection between the events.

Copenhagen and Oslo airports resume operations after drone sightings

The main airports of Denmark and Norway - Copenhagen and Oslo - have resumed operations after being forced to close on Monday evening due to the detection of drones, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Danish police could not confirm the type and number of drones spotted in the Copenhagen airport area, police officials said at a press conference.

"It is unknown where the drones came from. It is also unknown where they have flown since then," said Deputy Police Inspector Jakob Hansen.

Operations at Copenhagen Airport resumed around 00:30 local time (01:30 Kyiv time) after an almost four-hour flight suspension following the detection of a drone.

Oslo Airport also resumed operations after approximately a four-hour airspace closure.

Danish police also stated that a "number of measures" would be taken as part of the investigation, but did not specify what they would be.

According to authorities, two or three large drones were registered in the Copenhagen airport area on Monday evening.

Takeoffs and landings at the airport were suspended for approximately four hours. In a statement, the airport warned of ongoing flight delays and cancellations and urged passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines.

When asked by journalists whether the drones were of Russian origin, Hansen replied that he could not confirm or deny this information.

Police said another press conference would be held on Tuesday, September 23, at 07:00 local time (08:00 Kyiv time).

A Copenhagen Airport spokesperson confirmed that the airspace over the airport was closed around 20:30 local time (21:30 Kyiv time) on Monday due to unknown drones.

"No aircraft can take off or land at the airport, as a result of which several flights are being redirected to other airports," the statement said.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 reported that at least 35 flights bound for Copenhagen were diverted due to the airport closure.

In Oslo, a drone was also detected near the main airport on Monday evening, as confirmed by Norwegian police to the local publication NRK.

An airport representative told the state broadcaster NRK that the airspace over the airport was closed at 00:00 local time (01:00 Kyiv time) due to a "drone observation," and all flights would be redirected to the nearest airport.

Around 04:30 local time (05:30 Kyiv time), a representative announced that Oslo Airport was open again.

Danish police will cooperate with Norwegian authorities to determine if there is any connection, the Deputy Police Inspector of Copenhagen said at a press conference.

Julia Shramko

