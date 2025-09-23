Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones

On the night of Tuesday, September 23, "Gardermoen" airport in the capital of Norway, Oslo, was temporarily closed due to the detection of unknown drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Norwegian publication Verdens Gang and the Swedish publication Aftonbladet.

It is noted that around 9:00 PM local time, the military recorded drones over a military facility – Akershus Fortress in Oslo. In response, the Norwegian police launched an operation and reported the arrest of two Singaporean citizens in connection with the incident.

Later, at 11:30 PM, several drones were also recorded over Oslo Gardermoen Airport. Initially, all traffic was redirected to one runway. However, an hour after the drone reappeared, the airport was completely closed.

Oslo airport airspace closed due to new drone detection - said Monica Fasting, communications manager at Gardermoen Airport.

According to Fasting, the airport closure affected 12 to 14 flights. They added that they do not have exact dates for opening the airspace, and advised morning passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

"We hope to open the airspace by then, so those flying out tomorrow morning should treat their flight as normal and deal with the airline," Fasting said.

