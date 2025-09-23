Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 6252 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 16711 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 24728 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 29594 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42961 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 56289 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53632 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28044 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 50477 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25110 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
58%
752mm
Popular news
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisySeptember 22, 04:37 PM • 4440 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 6580 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 10312 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 7752 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideoSeptember 22, 07:33 PM • 4558 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 40122 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 42951 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 56285 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53629 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 50474 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Radosław Sikorski
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Canada
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 40125 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21337 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37815 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88406 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110923 views
Actual
MiG-31
Fox News
Bild
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Oslo's Gardermoen Airport was temporarily closed due to the detection of unknown drones, leading to delays for 12-14 flights. Earlier, the military recorded drones over Akershus Fortress, and two Singaporean citizens were detained.

Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones

On the night of Tuesday, September 23, "Gardermoen" airport in the capital of Norway, Oslo, was temporarily closed due to the detection of unknown drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Norwegian publication Verdens Gang and the Swedish publication Aftonbladet.

Details

It is noted that around 9:00 PM local time, the military recorded drones over a military facility – Akershus Fortress in Oslo. In response, the Norwegian police launched an operation and reported the arrest of two Singaporean citizens in connection with the incident.

Later, at 11:30 PM, several drones were also recorded over Oslo Gardermoen Airport. Initially, all traffic was redirected to one runway. However, an hour after the drone reappeared, the airport was completely closed.

Oslo airport airspace closed due to new drone detection

- said Monica Fasting, communications manager at Gardermoen Airport.

According to Fasting, the airport closure affected 12 to 14 flights. They added that they do not have exact dates for opening the airspace, and advised morning passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

"We hope to open the airspace by then, so those flying out tomorrow morning should treat their flight as normal and deal with the airline," Fasting said.

Recall

In the center of Oslo, the military recorded drone flights over the territory of Akershus Fortress. The police confirmed the incident and reported the arrest of two Singaporean citizens.

Copenhagen Airport halts traffic due to unknown drones - Reuters22.09.25, 22:08 • 2734 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Oslo
Singapore
Norway