Copenhagen Airport halts traffic due to unknown drones - Reuters

On Monday evening, September 22, Copenhagen International Airport in Denmark temporarily suspended operations due to drones spotted in the airspace. This was reported by Reuters, citing the police, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, two to four "large" drones were observed in the area.

All takeoffs and landings at Copenhagen Airport (KBHL.CO) were suspended at 8:26 PM local time (6:26 PM GMT) due to reports of drones - the news agency writes.

It is noted that at least 15 flights are involved.

Recall

Three Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the invasion of Russian military aircraft into Estonian airspace brings the Baltic countries closer to armed conflict. This is the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Russia this year.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country would not hesitate to shoot down objects that violate its airspace and pose a threat. He also noted that Poland would exercise caution in less obvious situations to avoid escalating the conflict.

NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland