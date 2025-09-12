NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland

NATO allies expressed full solidarity with Poland after Russian drones violated the country's airspace. Operation "Eastern Sentinel" will strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank, UNN reports, citing Euronews.

Details

Following the violation of Polish airspace by at least 19 Russian drones earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the "Eastern Sentinel" program, aimed at deterring further Russian incursions and demonstrating solidarity with Poland.

We see drones violating our airspace. Whether intentional or not, this is unacceptable. Allies have expressed full solidarity with Poland. It is crucial to counter aggression and protect every member of the Alliance. Protecting the eastern flank is our key task. That is why we are launching the "Eastern Sentinel" initiative to further strengthen our eastern flank – said the NATO Secretary General.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who in February called Poland an "exemplary NATO ally," also spoke today with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who stated in a post on platform X that Poland can count on full US support.

He assured me that Poland can count on the friendship and full allied support of the United States – wrote Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Supplement

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Mark Rutte reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs on the night of September 10.