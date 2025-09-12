$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
05:47 PM • 294 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 1002 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
02:30 PM • 12942 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 19366 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 26674 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 24854 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22149 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 31576 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19848 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17388 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.4m/s
46%
757mm
Popular news
"This is not a mistake": Poland's reaction to Trump's words regarding the incident with Russian dronesSeptember 12, 08:41 AM • 8276 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 11428 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideoSeptember 12, 11:31 AM • 22082 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 10513 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 13349 views
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 1254 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 5892 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 12928 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 7598 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 19349 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Tusk
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 19349 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 34491 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 81712 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 43705 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 49483 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times
Financial Times

NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones violated Polish airspace. The US has assured Poland of its full support.

NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland

NATO allies expressed full solidarity with Poland after Russian drones violated the country's airspace. Operation "Eastern Sentinel" will strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank, UNN reports, citing Euronews.

Details

Following the violation of Polish airspace by at least 19 Russian drones earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the "Eastern Sentinel" program, aimed at deterring further Russian incursions and demonstrating solidarity with Poland.

We see drones violating our airspace. Whether intentional or not, this is unacceptable. Allies have expressed full solidarity with Poland. It is crucial to counter aggression and protect every member of the Alliance. Protecting the eastern flank is our key task. That is why we are launching the "Eastern Sentinel" initiative to further strengthen our eastern flank 

– said the NATO Secretary General.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who in February called Poland an "exemplary NATO ally," also spoke today with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who stated in a post on platform X that Poland can count on full US support.

He assured me that Poland can count on the friendship and full allied support of the United States 

– wrote Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Supplement

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Mark Rutte reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs on the night of September 10.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
Mark Rutte
NATO
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
United States
Poland