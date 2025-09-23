Sweden ready to shoot down Russian planes if they violate its border

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 5468 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 15354 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 23671 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 28639 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 41854 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 55678 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53099 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27862 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 50076 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24973 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
60%
752mm
Popular news
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisySeptember 22, 04:37 PM • 3794 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 5904 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 9878 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 7056 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideo07:33 PM • 3810 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39562 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 41854 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 55678 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53099 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 50076 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Israel
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 39562 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21092 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37600 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88165 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 110706 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
Eurofighter Typhoon

Sweden ready to shoot down Russian planes if they violate its border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson stated that the country will use force against Russian fighter jets that violate its airspace. This includes the right to use weapons with or without warning in accordance with the IKFN resolution.

Sweden ready to shoot down Russian planes if they violate its border

Sweden is ready to use force and shoot down Russian fighter jets if its airspace is violated. This was stated by the country's Minister of Defense, Pål Jonson, informs UNN with reference to Aftonbladet.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, "no country has the right to violate Sweden's airspace." He warned that the country "has the right to defend its airspace, if necessary, with the use of force."

In the so-called IKFN regulation (on the actions of the army in case of violations of Swedish territory - ed.), the government gave the Armed Forces instructions on how to deal with trespassing aircraft. This includes the right, if necessary, to use weapons - with or without warning," Jonson noted.

- said Pål Jonson.

It should be recalled that in September, the Russian military carried out several demonstrative violations of the airspace of NATO states.

Thus, on the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country would not hesitate to shoot down objects that violate its airspace and pose a threat. He also noted that Poland would exercise caution in less obvious situations to avoid escalating the conflict.

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the invasion of Russian military aircraft into Estonian airspace brings the Baltic countries closer to armed conflict. This is the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Russia this year.

Copenhagen International Airport temporarily suspended operations on the evening of September 22 due to two to four "large" drones spotted in the airspace. At least 15 flights were canceled.

Drone threat triggers alarm in Norway: two foreigners detained - AftonBladet22.09.25, 22:21 • 3632 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Copenhagen
Sweden
Donald Tusk
MiG-31
Estonia
Poland