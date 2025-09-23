Sweden ready to shoot down Russian planes if they violate its border

Sweden is ready to use force and shoot down Russian fighter jets if its airspace is violated. This was stated by the country's Minister of Defense, Pål Jonson, informs UNN with reference to Aftonbladet.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, "no country has the right to violate Sweden's airspace." He warned that the country "has the right to defend its airspace, if necessary, with the use of force."

In the so-called IKFN regulation (on the actions of the army in case of violations of Swedish territory - ed.), the government gave the Armed Forces instructions on how to deal with trespassing aircraft. This includes the right, if necessary, to use weapons - with or without warning," Jonson noted. - said Pål Jonson.

It should be recalled that in September, the Russian military carried out several demonstrative violations of the airspace of NATO states.

Thus, on the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the country would not hesitate to shoot down objects that violate its airspace and pose a threat. He also noted that Poland would exercise caution in less obvious situations to avoid escalating the conflict.

On September 19, three Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that the invasion of Russian military aircraft into Estonian airspace brings the Baltic countries closer to armed conflict. This is the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Russia this year.

Copenhagen International Airport temporarily suspended operations on the evening of September 22 due to two to four "large" drones spotted in the airspace. At least 15 flights were canceled.

