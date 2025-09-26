The EU must create additional capabilities to combat Russian drones – Defense Commissioner

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius stated that the European Union needs to develop additional capabilities, which it currently lacks, to combat drones. He also added that for the successful implementation of this task, it is necessary to rely on Ukraine's experience, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

We need to see what capabilities we can create in our defense lines - said Kubilius.

He also added that the task begins with "detection capabilities," including a range of radars, acoustic sensors, and other equipment to detect all drones, including smaller aircraft flying at low altitudes. The European Commissioner emphasized that this should be "our top priority."

Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now

The European Commissioner added that there are also options for using "traditional, classical artillery" against drones, which Ukrainians "use very effectively." According to him, one needs to be smart about this issue, because otherwise, one has to use missiles that can cost a million to destroy a drone that costs 10 thousand euros.

I hope that EU leaders will provide political impetus to advance these plans during the European Council in October, so that planners can then move on to developing a detailed conceptual and technical roadmap - added Kubilius.

He also added that it is important to find solutions that work over long distances, especially in the context of NATO's wide border with Russia and Belarus (Finland - 1300 km, Lithuania - 900 km).

We need to acknowledge that at the moment, the effectiveness of drone launches has not been at the level we need – said Kubilius. He added that EU countries need to find a way to become more "effective."

"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role