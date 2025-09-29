$41.480.01
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 8122 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 9048 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 15606 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 9546 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 26283 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48002 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69828 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 50574 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44282 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
EU to discuss 'drone wall' more broadly in October - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

The meeting on the proposed EU 'drone wall' was a 'productive initial exchange'. The next steps involve discussions with other EU member states in a broader format.

EU to discuss 'drone wall' more broadly in October - European Commission

Last Friday's meeting on the proposed EU "drone wall" was a "productive initial exchange," and the next steps involve discussions with other EU member states in a broader format, said Tom Renier, spokesman for the European Commission on defense issues, during a briefing on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the European Commission "fully shares the sense of urgency." "That is why this meeting was organized with seven frontline member states, with Denmark, Slovakia, Hungary, and Ukraine. After these discussions, I mean, Commissioner Kubilius also had the opportunity to explain this. It was a productive initial exchange, where we also learned a lot from Ukraine, Ukraine's capabilities regarding drone warfare," he pointed out.

Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now26.09.25, 16:31 • 57261 view

Now, as for the next steps, this needs to be discussed with other member states in a broader format. This will be done in October within the framework of the Council (EU) summits

- said Renier.

He noted that European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius mentioned a one-year timeline for the initiative's implementation and stated that "we need to be realistic." "Now we will work closely with our member states to ensure that we can do this," emphasized the European Commission spokesman.

He also reminded that NATO representatives were present at the meeting on Friday. "Therefore, we have always said that it is true that, of course, our cooperation with our NATO partners remains," Renier emphasized.

Regarding the issue of shooting down any intruders, he was cautious in his response.

"I would be very careful and again, I would give the member states the leading role when it comes to their national competence. Much of this remains in the hands of the member states," Renier stressed.

EU Defense Commissioner admits limited EU drone detection capabilities: insists on need for "drone wall"29.09.25, 14:00 • 1182 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
European Commission
NATO
Denmark
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine