EU Defense Commissioner admits limited EU drone detection capabilities: insists on need for "drone wall"

EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius admitted that "currently our drone detection capabilities are very limited," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

He stated that EU countries have "good capabilities" for detecting aircraft and, "perhaps, missiles," but not for detecting drones, especially if they fly "very low."

The European Commissioner noted that this is why the EU needs to continue implementing the "drone wall" project, equipping it with special radars and sensors to solve this problem.

He said that legitimate questions might arise as to why Europe failed to foresee these problems and create such infrastructure in a timely manner to be able to respond more effectively to recent incidents.

"Perhaps it is quite natural from a psychological point of view when a crisis has not yet affected the country," he noted, but added that he hoped that action would now be taken more quickly.

At the same time, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed the opinion that "expectation management" is necessary, as the "drone wall" will not be fully implemented in the next few years.

"I think we need more capabilities... and that means protection against drones," but not only with a "drone wall," but also with "faster development" and procurement of other solutions and weapons.

"In my opinion, this is very important," he pointed out.

Separately, Pistorius noted that the government in Berlin insists on voluntary conscription and training of more people "just in case," but admitted that "we have problems" with infrastructure. He said that more than 150 barracks have been closed since the 1990s, "so we do not have the capacity for full-scale conscription."

