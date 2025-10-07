$41.230.05
German intelligence has evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius stated that German intelligence possesses evidence that the Russian leadership is discussing the possibility of attacking NATO countries. He emphasized that Russia is capable of producing weapons on a large scale and has adapted to technological changes in warfare.

German intelligence has evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATO

EU Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, stated that German intelligence possesses evidence that the Russian leadership discussed the possibility of attacking NATO countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Gazeta Wyborcza.    

Details

In an interview with the publication, Kubilius reported that German intelligence possesses evidence of the Kremlin discussing a possible attack on NATO. 

I trust the special services. And German intelligence claims to have evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATO. And if they are discussing it, are they planning an attack? We don't know. But such signals must be taken seriously. They may indeed be ready for war. We must also be ready for it and learn not only from the experience of Ukrainians, but also from the Russians.

- he said.

Kubilius emphasized that Russia is capable of producing weapons on a large scale, and during the war against Ukraine, it has adapted to technological transformation. 

The Russians on the front are achieving what they can, and they are paying a terrible price for it. This certainly does not satisfy anyone in the Kremlin. Putin was supposed to be in Kyiv three days after the start of the war. But in the meantime, the way of waging war has changed. Let's not forget that the Russians were able to adapt to this technological transformation. Despite huge losses, Russia is also capable of producing weapons, ammunition, and military equipment on a large scale.

- noted the Eurocommissioner.

At the same time, he assured that Europe has begun to respond appropriately to the challenges.  

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reiterates that when it comes to artillery ammunition, Russia can produce as much in three months as all NATO countries, including the United States and Canada, can produce in a year. We need to catch up. And we are already doing that. The European Commission has started supporting the arms industry. As a result, this year the production of ammunition for howitzers will increase. I am glad to see that new arms factories are being built in the EU. We are catching up," Kubilius is convinced. 

Recall

The dictator is waging a campaign to undermine the unity of NATO member states from within, seeking to question the effectiveness of the organization. He will also not abandon ending the war against Ukraine, trying to raise the price for European countries that support Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

