18 EU countries interested in loans worth 127 billion euros under the SAFE program

As of today, 18 EU member states have expressed interest in receiving loans totaling 127 billion euros under the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense instrument. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

Details

The significant interest in SAFE, with potential defense procurements of at least 127 billion euros, demonstrates the EU's unity and ambition in security and defense. We remain committed to supporting EU countries in their efforts to strengthen European security. SAFE is a symbol of our collective commitment to strengthen our defense readiness for a safer and more united future - said Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

The SAFE program is expected to mobilize investments of up to 150 billion euros.

Ukraine's reaction

This is a welcome mobilization of European defense funding through the new SAFE mechanism. I congratulate Andrius Kubilius on his successful efforts - wrote the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on his X page.

He added that Europe is on its way to significantly strengthening its defense industry, and Ukraine is an important element of these efforts.

This is a step in the right direction — towards increasing the continent's self-sufficiency and stability. We also expect EU member states to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense, which is a cost-effective investment in Europe's long-term peace and security - added Sybiha.

Addition

Ukraine's leading allies in Europe plan to apply to the EU for tens of billions of euros in loans for joint arms procurement for Ukraine and strengthening their own defense. The SAFE program provides for loans for weapons, financed by EU debt with a 45-year repayment period.