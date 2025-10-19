Poles are massively preparing for war with Russia: details of military training

In Poland, the number of civilians undergoing survival courses, visiting shooting ranges, and participating in military training is growing, preparing for a possible war with Russia. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Poland is considered one of the potential targets in the event of a Russian attack on NATO states.

Against the backdrop of growing threats, the Polish government announced the expansion of basic military training for the adult population and intends to allocate about 4.5% of GDP to defense this year.

According to the publication, more and more Poles are joining training programs conducted by the Polish Network of Survivalists, shooting clubs, military schools, and volunteer formations. There they master survival skills, shooting, and tactical training.

Shooting instructors note that the demand for such training has significantly increased since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. This was also influenced by drone incidents that repeatedly appeared on Polish territory.

In addition, some organizations have started conducting self-defense and first aid courses for teenagers and young people.

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius stated that German intelligence has evidence that the Russian leadership discussed the possibility of attacking NATO countries. He emphasized that Russia is capable of producing weapons on a large scale and has adapted to technological changes in warfare.

