Russian special services spread fake news about Ukraine's alleged "attack" on Poland
Russian special services are spreading a fake story about Ukraine allegedly preparing an attack on Poland to cut Ukraine off from NATO support. The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs calls for critical thinking and verification of information sources.
Russian special services are spreading a fake story that Ukraine will allegedly attack Poland, and Russia will be blamed for the invasion. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland on the social network X, writes UNN.
According to the country's agency, Russian media, citing information from Russian special services, warned Poland and Romania about a provocation allegedly prepared by Kyiv.
An analysis of the dissemination of this information indicates a planned information operation. Its goal is always the same — to cut Ukraine off from the support of Poland and NATO countries. Only the form of the lie changes
As the agency added, "critical thinking and checking information sources are the best weapons in the fight against fake news."
