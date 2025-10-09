Russia is launching another fake - this time about the National Guard's "blocking detachments" in Sumy region, to undermine trust in the Ukrainian military. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Pro-Kremlin media, citing "Russian law enforcement agencies," are spreading reports that the National Guard has redeployed the "2nd Galician Brigade" to the Sumy region to perform the functions of a blocking detachment and "with permission to use weapons against deserters." This is a typical disinformation operation to demoralize Ukrainian military personnel and intimidate the civilian population. - the report says.

In reality, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard do not have a practice of "blocking detachments" - unlike the Russian army, where such units and coercion are widely documented. Reports of "shooting at their own" are without evidence and are not confirmed by any official sources.

This is a continuation of Russia's campaign to discredit the Defense Forces. The goal of the disinformation is to sow distrust in the Ukrainian military command, disrupt evacuation and defense measures, and justify its own losses with legends about "desertion" in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Center reported on a fake about "blocking detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" that allegedly "do not let civilians out" of Kostiantynivka.

