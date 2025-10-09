Russian propagandists spread fake news about NGU "blocking detachments" in Sumy region - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
02:03 PM • 4540 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 13731 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30404 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 33025 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21558 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20135 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32517 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16815 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15696 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16930 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.8m/s
92%
745mm
Popular news
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehiclesOctober 9, 06:16 AM • 17774 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 12198 views
Anti-radiation shelters begin construction in Kyiv: first ones built in Obolon – District State AdministrationPhotoOctober 9, 06:41 AM • 6912 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of fundsOctober 9, 07:24 AM • 20590 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 16962 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 17288 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 30409 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 33029 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32519 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 65971 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
China
United States
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 17273 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 12414 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 29882 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 46983 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 60816 views
Actual
ChatGPT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Russian propagandists spread fake news about NGU "blocking detachments" in Sumy region - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Russian media are spreading disinformation about the redeployment of the NGU's "2nd Galician Brigade" to Sumy region to create "blocking detachments." The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes this information, emphasizing that it is part of a campaign to discredit the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russian propagandists spread fake news about NGU "blocking detachments" in Sumy region - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia is launching another fake - this time about the National Guard's "blocking detachments" in Sumy region, to undermine trust in the Ukrainian military. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Pro-Kremlin media, citing "Russian law enforcement agencies," are spreading reports that the National Guard has redeployed the "2nd Galician Brigade" to the Sumy region to perform the functions of a blocking detachment and "with permission to use weapons against deserters." This is a typical disinformation operation to demoralize Ukrainian military personnel and intimidate the civilian population.

- the report says.

In reality, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard do not have a practice of "blocking detachments" - unlike the Russian army, where such units and coercion are widely documented. Reports of "shooting at their own" are without evidence and are not confirmed by any official sources.

This is a continuation of Russia's campaign to discredit the Defense Forces. The goal of the disinformation is to sow distrust in the Ukrainian military command, disrupt evacuation and defense measures, and justify its own losses with legends about "desertion" in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is a continuation of Russia's campaign to discredit the Defense Forces. The goal of the disinformation is to sow distrust in the Ukrainian military command, disrupt evacuation and defense measures, and justify its own losses with legends about "desertion" in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- added the CPD.

Earlier, the Center reported on a fake about "blocking detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" that allegedly "do not let civilians out" of Kostiantynivka.

Russians launched a fake story about Polish mercenaries in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who take drugs to "stay awake and not eat" - CPD07.10.25, 17:55 • 5492 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineMultimedia
Sumy Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine