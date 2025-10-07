Russians launched a fake story about Polish mercenaries in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who take drugs to "stay awake and not eat" - CPD

Russian propaganda has launched another fake aimed at discrediting Ukrainian military personnel and foreign volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council exposed another attempt by the Kremlin to sow distrust in the Defense Forces, writes UNN.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported a new wave of disinformation materials being spread by Russian propagandists. This time, Kremlin resources fabricated a story about alleged "Polish mercenaries" who "use drugs that allow them not to sleep or eat for up to two weeks."

The only "proof" cited by Russian media was the story of a man presented as a "serviceman of the Russian army." As usual, there is no confirmation or independent evidence of this information.

The CCD emphasized that such information dumps are an element of the Kremlin's systemic campaign aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces and foreign volunteers who are helping our country in the fight against Russian aggression.

Such fakes, according to the Center, are intended to strengthen internal propaganda in Russia and create the illusion that Moscow is fighting not only with Ukraine, but "with the entire West."

In this way, the Kremlin is trying to justify its own defeats at the front and mobilize support among the Russian audience, using lies as the main tool of influence – noted the CCD.

