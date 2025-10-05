Information about emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine is fake

Information about allegedly expected emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine is fake. Currently, the situation in the energy system remains stable and controlled. NPC "Ukrenergo" does not apply measures to limit electricity consumption in any of the regions. UNN reports this with reference to "Ukrenergo".

After the massive missile and drone attack at night, unreliable information about allegedly expected emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine is being spread in many Telegram channels. At the same time, fraudsters visually stylize such messages as official information from the Ministry of Energy and refer to "Ukrenergo" - the message says.

"Ukrenergo" emphasizes that such messages are another manipulation on a sensitive topic.

"Ukrenergo" urges people not to follow the links indicated in such posts. The data required for registration on Telegram channels that spread fakes can be used by fraudsters for their dishonest purposes. Currently, the situation in the energy system of Ukraine remains stable and controlled. NPC "Ukrenergo" does not apply measures to limit electricity consumption in any of the regions - stated in "Ukrenergo".

The Ministry of Energy reported that at night Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. In particular, equipment of JSC "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" was damaged, which caused a significant number of consumers in the regional center and Zaporizhzhia district to be cut off from power.