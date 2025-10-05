Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine

Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones at Ukraine overnight. About 10 people are known to have been injured in the attack. Five people died. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

Tonight, Ukraine was again under a combined Russian attack - more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones. They used cruise missiles, "Shaheds" and also "Kinzhal" missiles. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kirovohrad regions were under attack. As of now, about 10 people are known to have been injured in the attack. Unfortunately, five died. Sincere condolences to everyone who lost loved ones due to this terror - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, rescue and recovery efforts are currently underway in the affected areas where needed.

I constantly receive reports from Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, heads of regional military administrations, and Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky. I expect the government officials to work as quickly and efficiently as possible to eliminate the consequences in the affected regions - Zelenskyy noted.

He also reported that today the Russians again targeted infrastructure, everything that ensures a normal life for people.

More protection is needed, faster implementation of all defense agreements, especially regarding air defense, to deprive this air terror of its meaning. A unilateral ceasefire in the sky is possible, and it can open the way to true diplomacy. America and Europe must act to force Putin to stop - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVA