Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
07:57 AM • 5824 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 23056 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 56633 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 113901 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 101855 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 102953 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 127504 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 101005 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 46614 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53678 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
70%
744mm
Popular news
Vilnius Airport closed due to unknown flying objectsPhotoOctober 4, 11:39 PM • 20449 views
Olympic champion Oksana Baiul is selling her luxurious 100-year-old mansion in the USAPhotoOctober 5, 12:13 AM • 27007 views
Greece plans to transfer a package of heavy weapons and ammunition worth 199 million euros to UkraineOctober 5, 02:22 AM • 6218 views
Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few monthsOctober 5, 02:37 AM • 16640 views
MiG-31K takes off in Russia: missile threat to all of UkraineOctober 5, 03:13 AM • 16571 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 113901 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 68373 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 81033 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 127504 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 101005 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ivan Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 40043 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 38019 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 101856 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 48708 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 50832 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5838 views

Tonight, Ukraine suffered a combined attack: over 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones. As a result of the shelling, five people died, and about ten more were injured.

Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine

Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones at Ukraine overnight. About 10 people are known to have been injured in the attack. Five people died. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

Tonight, Ukraine was again under a combined Russian attack - more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones. They used cruise missiles, "Shaheds" and also "Kinzhal" missiles. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kirovohrad regions were under attack. As of now, about 10 people are known to have been injured in the attack. Unfortunately, five died. Sincere condolences to everyone who lost loved ones due to this terror

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, rescue and recovery efforts are currently underway in the affected areas where needed.

I constantly receive reports from Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, heads of regional military administrations, and Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky. I expect the government officials to work as quickly and efficiently as possible to eliminate the consequences in the affected regions

- Zelenskyy noted.

He also reported that today the Russians again targeted infrastructure, everything that ensures a normal life for people.

More protection is needed, faster implementation of all defense agreements, especially regarding air defense, to deprive this air terror of its meaning. A unilateral ceasefire in the sky is possible, and it can open the way to true diplomacy. America and Europe must act to force Putin to stop

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVA05.10.25, 09:28 • 2460 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine