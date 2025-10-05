In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVA

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 11:20 PM • 17326 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 52827 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 109773 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 98901 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 101766 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 125503 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 99412 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 46151 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53512 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35769 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
100%
745mm
Popular news
Russians lost access to clean drinking water - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineOctober 4, 10:58 PM • 15042 views
Vilnius Airport closed due to unknown flying objectsPhotoOctober 4, 11:39 PM • 18360 views
Olympic champion Oksana Baiul is selling her luxurious 100-year-old mansion in the USAPhotoOctober 5, 12:13 AM • 21056 views
Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few months02:37 AM • 14690 views
MiG-31K takes off in Russia: missile threat to all of Ukraine03:13 AM • 14568 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 109761 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 66775 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 79271 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 125493 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 99406 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Ivan Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Zaporizhzhia
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 39092 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 37100 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 98893 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 47952 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 50099 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1628 views

During the night, Russians attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region, targeting critical infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties, but a residential building in one of the communities was partially damaged.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVA

Russians massively attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region at night. The target was critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk OVA Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Tonight, the enemy again massively attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region. Air defense forces were working. The targets were critical infrastructure facilities

- Onyshchuk wrote.

She noted that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties: no one had sought help as of this hour.

In one of the communities of the region, a residential building was partially damaged as a result of the attack

- Onyshchuk reported.

Addition

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.

Also in Lviv, the Sparrow industrial park was attacked.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Lviv