In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, Russians attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region, targeting critical infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties, but a residential building in one of the communities was partially damaged.
Russians massively attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region at night. The target was critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk OVA Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
Tonight, the enemy again massively attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region. Air defense forces were working. The targets were critical infrastructure facilities
She noted that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties: no one had sought help as of this hour.
In one of the communities of the region, a residential building was partially damaged as a result of the attack
Addition
On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.
Also in Lviv, the Sparrow industrial park was attacked.