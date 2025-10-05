In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVA

Russians massively attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region at night. The target was critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk OVA Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Tonight, the enemy again massively attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region. Air defense forces were working. The targets were critical infrastructure facilities - Onyshchuk wrote.

She noted that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties: no one had sought help as of this hour.

In one of the communities of the region, a residential building was partially damaged as a result of the attack - Onyshchuk reported.

Addition

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.

Also in Lviv, the Sparrow industrial park was attacked.