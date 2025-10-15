EU considers reparations loan for Ukraine as a continuation of macro-financial assistance - Shmyhal

In Brussels, a meeting was held between the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and the European Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, and the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos. The main topic of discussion was the financing of the Ukrainian defense sector and Ukraine's involvement in the European SAFE initiative, which supports the development of the EU defense industry. Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Particular attention was paid to the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, in particular the prospect of creating a reparations loan as a continuation of the EU's macro-financial assistance (ERA Loans).

The European initiative "Drone Wall" was also discussed in detail. Work is underway on a roadmap for this large-scale project to create a defense ecosystem, of which Ukraine will be an important component. Having unique combat experience and developed technological solutions, Ukraine is ready to coordinate the implementation of the "Drone Wall" together with partners and integrate its own proven innovations