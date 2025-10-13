Shmyhal discussed strengthening security of Ukraine and Europe with Kallas: details

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
01:46 PM • 1404 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 6670 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10289 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13499 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11288 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13161 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17803 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25511 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24419 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30119 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.6m/s
64%
750mm
Popular news
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideoOctober 13, 05:19 AM • 47825 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine08:25 AM • 10090 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 19144 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 16044 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 3532 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 3566 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 13499 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 25511 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 24419 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30119 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 258 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 41392 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 73099 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 76100 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 76944 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
Facebook

Shmyhal discussed strengthening security of Ukraine and Europe with Kallas: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas. They coordinated Ukraine's priority financial needs for the next year.

Shmyhal discussed strengthening security of Ukraine and Europe with Kallas: details

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe during a meeting with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, UNN reports.

Details

Shmyhal emphasized that the European Union has become a powerful partner of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

We discussed joint projects in arms production, technology exchange, and participation in collective EU initiatives, including the SAFE project. He emphasized the need for closer integration of Ukraine into the common collective defense system.

- the Minister of Defense reported on Telegram.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has proven to be an indispensable ally in the defense of Europe.

EU needs anti-drone systems and funding to move forward - Kallas13.10.25, 13:14 • 2592 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EU and its member states have been providing military and technical assistance, training Ukrainian military personnel within the EUMAM Ukraine program, and have also imposed 18 packages of sanctions against the aggressor. We sincerely thank you for this unwavering support. He emphasized the need for further strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

- added the Minister of Defense.

In addition, Shmyhal and Kallas coordinated Ukraine's priority financial needs for the next year. It is important that Russian money continues to work for the benefit of Ukraine.

Our partnership is the foundation of future security. Together, we are capable of building a strong and cohesive Europe, capable of repelling any threats.

- Shmyhal summarized.

EU diplomacy chief Kallas arrives in Kyiv: focus of talks - support for Ukraine13.10.25, 10:28 • 2784 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal