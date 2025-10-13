Shmyhal discussed strengthening security of Ukraine and Europe with Kallas: details

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe during a meeting with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, UNN reports.

Shmyhal emphasized that the European Union has become a powerful partner of Ukraine in the war with Russia.

We discussed joint projects in arms production, technology exchange, and participation in collective EU initiatives, including the SAFE project. He emphasized the need for closer integration of Ukraine into the common collective defense system. - the Minister of Defense reported on Telegram.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine has proven to be an indispensable ally in the defense of Europe.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EU and its member states have been providing military and technical assistance, training Ukrainian military personnel within the EUMAM Ukraine program, and have also imposed 18 packages of sanctions against the aggressor. We sincerely thank you for this unwavering support. He emphasized the need for further strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation. - added the Minister of Defense.

In addition, Shmyhal and Kallas coordinated Ukraine's priority financial needs for the next year. It is important that Russian money continues to work for the benefit of Ukraine.

Our partnership is the foundation of future security. Together, we are capable of building a strong and cohesive Europe, capable of repelling any threats. - Shmyhal summarized.

