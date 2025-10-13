$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
EU needs anti-drone systems and funding to move forward - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the European Union received a presentation from Ukrainians on drone protection and anti-drone systems that require funding for implementation. She also spoke about the EU defense roadmap, which has specific milestones for readiness by 2030.

EU needs anti-drone systems and funding to move forward - Kallas

The European Union received an excellent presentation from Ukrainians on drone defense and what anti-drone systems should look like. Drone counteraction centers need anti-drone systems and interceptors. Funding is also needed for their implementation. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Countering Russian drones

We received an excellent presentation from the Ukrainians on drone defense and what anti-drone systems should look like. That is, what elements we need. In these centers, we need anti-drone systems. We also need interceptors. So, it is clear what we need, and to implement this, we need funding. This is very obvious. We can cooperate with Ukraine's defense industry because they have shown that it is necessary to reduce the time and costs of procurement. Together we can do this.

- said Kallas.

She noted that given the technology, it should not take years.

In fact, it is much easier to implement. Lessons from Ukraine show that drones should be fought with smaller means than missiles. There is an understanding of what to do. Now it is necessary to find funding and move forward with the project.

- Kallas stated.

Defense Roadmap

In addition, she spoke about the EU's defense roadmap.

The defense roadmap will have very specific steps and key capabilities that will define how we move towards the set goals to be truly ready by 2030. This is because we see that Russia has not changed its goals, particularly regarding rewriting Europe's security architecture.

- said Kallas.

"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks08.10.25, 11:55 • 23968 views

She noted that Russia has intensified hybrid attacks against European countries. According to her, this includes airspace violations, cyberattacks, and other acts of sabotage.

Addition

After the attack of Russian drones on the territory of Poland, the European Union started talking about creating a "drone wall" that would protect EU countries from further Russian attacks.

On September 30, President Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel had begun deploying a mission in Denmark to share drone defense experience, military officials were instructed to work with partners in Europe who can deploy a drone counteraction system, and the results of the mission in Denmark will form the appropriate framework.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland