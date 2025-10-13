EU diplomacy chief Kallas arrives in Kyiv: focus of talks - support for Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas arrived in Kyiv, as she announced on X on Monday, UNN reports.

Today I am in Kyiv for talks on financial and military support, the security of Ukraine's energy sector, and holding Russia accountable for its war crimes. - Kallas wrote.

The EU's top diplomat emphasized: "Ukrainians inspire the world with their courage. Their resilience demands our full support."

Europe is unsure about the consequences of actions with Russian assets: a "mega-loan" of €140 billion to Ukraine is still being "finalized" - FT