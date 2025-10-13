EU diplomacy chief Kallas arrives in Kyiv: focus of talks - support for Ukraine

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 1924 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 5678 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 4918 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
04:29 AM • 13762 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 32052 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 41520 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 60887 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 36704 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 105891 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 115222 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
5.1m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news
Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNSOctober 13, 12:48 AM • 17838 views
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - ForbesOctober 13, 01:52 AM • 18939 views
Financial incentives don't work: Russia cannot compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine - ISW02:25 AM • 9222 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the Russians04:14 AM • 12721 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 24511 views
Publications
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 1924 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 60887 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 105891 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 115222 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 57319 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Binyamin Netanyahu
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 30170 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 62036 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 65713 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 67030 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 133077 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59

EU diplomacy chief Kallas arrives in Kyiv: focus of talks - support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas arrived in Kyiv to discuss financial and military support. She also plans to discuss energy sector security and holding Russia accountable.

EU diplomacy chief Kallas arrives in Kyiv: focus of talks - support for Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas arrived in Kyiv, as she announced on X on Monday, UNN reports.

Today I am in Kyiv for talks on financial and military support, the security of Ukraine's energy sector, and holding Russia accountable for its war crimes.

- Kallas wrote.

The EU's top diplomat emphasized: "Ukrainians inspire the world with their courage. Their resilience demands our full support."

Europe is unsure about the consequences of actions with Russian assets: a "mega-loan" of €140 billion to Ukraine is still being "finalized" - FT02.10.25, 15:52 • 2634 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
Kyiv