EU diplomacy chief Kallas arrives in Kyiv: focus of talks - support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas arrived in Kyiv to discuss financial and military support. She also plans to discuss energy sector security and holding Russia accountable.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas arrived in Kyiv, as she announced on X on Monday, UNN reports.
Today I am in Kyiv for talks on financial and military support, the security of Ukraine's energy sector, and holding Russia accountable for its war crimes.
The EU's top diplomat emphasized: "Ukrainians inspire the world with their courage. Their resilience demands our full support."
