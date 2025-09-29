The official also noted Russia's shadow fleet, which, according to him, "causes a lot of problems," writes The Guardian, reports UNN.

EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, amid questions in the context of "continued energy imports from Russia," stated that countries in Europe had enough time to "find alternative sources of supply."

Perhaps they will - added Kubilius.

The EU Commissioner for Defense also reminded that "the Russian shadow fleet, which "passes through the Baltic Sea, creating many problems." All the above comments, as the Guardian clarifies, are the personal opinion of the expert.

European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho reported in mid-September that results in the direction of Europe's energy security have already been "achieved". This was a comment in the context of the adoption of a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Russian oil imports to Turkey, the largest European buyer of fuel from Moscow, fell in September to their lowest level since April.

