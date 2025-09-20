US senators want to impose sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
10:19 AM • 56 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 4716 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 28531 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 39836 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 43511 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 37925 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 45627 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 57894 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 32748 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 47055 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhotoSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 22384 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 21460 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 14373 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 13509 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations08:02 AM • 15490 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs08:41 AM • 4716 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 28531 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 43968 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 57895 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 47055 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
Pavlohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 45634 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 43981 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 21285 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 24005 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 26640 views
Actual
MiG-31
Bild
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

US senators want to impose sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

A group of US senators has introduced a bill that expands sanctions against Russian energy, targeting the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. The document also provides for sanctions against Russian liquefied natural gas projects in the Arctic.

US senators want to impose sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

A group of senators in the US has introduced a bill that would expand sanctions against Russian energy, particularly against the "shadow fleet." This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

"A bipartisan group of US senators on Friday introduced a bill that would expand sanctions against Russian energy, including a group of oil tankers that lawmakers say are being used to evade existing US energy sanctions," the publication writes.

The bill was introduced after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to deter countries from buying Russian oil, which fuels Russia's economy and helps finance its war against Ukraine.

"The bill will target the so-called 'shadow fleet' by providing a list of indicators that the US can use to identify vessels supporting the Russian fleet and establishing strict sanctions liability for any vessel that transports with a sanctioned vessel," the publication adds.

Among other things, the document also sanctions Russian liquefied natural gas projects in the Arctic and the development of new Russian liquefied natural gas projects.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas presented a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering energy, financial services, and trade restrictions. The import of Russian LNG is prohibited, and sanctions are also imposed against 118 vessels of the "shadow fleet" and large energy companies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine