US senators want to impose sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet"

A group of senators in the US has introduced a bill that would expand sanctions against Russian energy, particularly against the "shadow fleet." This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

"A bipartisan group of US senators on Friday introduced a bill that would expand sanctions against Russian energy, including a group of oil tankers that lawmakers say are being used to evade existing US energy sanctions," the publication writes.

The bill was introduced after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to deter countries from buying Russian oil, which fuels Russia's economy and helps finance its war against Ukraine.

"The bill will target the so-called 'shadow fleet' by providing a list of indicators that the US can use to identify vessels supporting the Russian fleet and establishing strict sanctions liability for any vessel that transports with a sanctioned vessel," the publication adds.

Among other things, the document also sanctions Russian liquefied natural gas projects in the Arctic and the development of new Russian liquefied natural gas projects.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas presented a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering energy, financial services, and trade restrictions. The import of Russian LNG is prohibited, and sanctions are also imposed against 118 vessels of the "shadow fleet" and large energy companies.