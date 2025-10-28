$42.070.07
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15700 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 15480 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 15311 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 14879 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 13982 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 30785 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 25450 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13042 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47609 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
European Commission proposes to start negotiations with Ukraine on participation in GOVSATCOM: why it is important

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The European Commission has proposed to the Member States to start negotiations with Ukraine on its participation in the GOVSATCOM component of the EU Space Programme and the Union's Secure Connectivity Programme. This will strengthen the resilience of the EU's communication infrastructure and is the next step in advancing Ukraine's participation in the EU Space Programme.

European Commission proposes to start negotiations with Ukraine on participation in GOVSATCOM: why it is important

Today, the European Commission proposed to the Member States to allow the start of negotiations with Ukraine on its participation in the Governmental Satellite Communication (GOVSATCOM) component of the European Union Space Programme and the Union's Secure Connectivity Programme, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the European Commission.

Details

The press service of the European Commission noted that GOVSATCOM is designed to provide secure and resilient satellite communication capabilities by pooling and sharing existing satellite resources of Member States and private operators.

Strengthening cooperation in the GOVSATCOM component is the next step in advancing Ukraine's participation in the EU Space Programme. The first step was taken in April 2025, when the EU and Ukraine signed an agreement on Ukraine's participation in the Copernicus, space weather, and near-Earth objects components of the EU Space Programme.

- the statement said.

This initiative complements broader EU investments in sovereign space capabilities, including IRIS, which will be deployed by 2030 to provide secure and resilient connectivity across Europe and beyond. It also aligns with the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine through instruments such as SAFE.

This future agreement will strengthen the resilience of the EU's communication infrastructure by providing additional secure communication capabilities in a strategically important region. It also supports broader EU objectives under the Global Gateway strategy and the White Paper on European Defence Readiness by 2030. The negotiations mark another step in deepening the partnership between the EU and Ukraine in areas vital to Europe's security and stability.

- the statement said.

Ukraine's participation will be confirmed after the conclusion of an international agreement in accordance with Article 218 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

Ukraine's future in the European Union is irreversible - EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos09.09.25, 14:12 • 3244 views

Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said: "Secure connectivity is essential for Europe's resilience. By deepening our cooperation with Ukraine, we strengthen our common security and our ability to act in a rapidly changing world."

Andrius Kubilius, Commissioner for Defence and Space, said: "Ukraine's participation will strengthen Europe's secure space capabilities at a critical moment. This is a crucial step towards a stronger, more united Europe that can protect its citizens on Earth and in space."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
World Bank
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine