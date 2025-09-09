Ukraine's future in the European Union is irreversible - EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos

$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27213 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40078 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 36734 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 23823 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 22246 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 24381 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 36924 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 50308 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28653 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49746 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusives
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 24702 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 26364 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 23019 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22426 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 15671 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 22454 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 40076 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 36732 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 50305 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 42158 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 15690 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 25762 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 24975 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 93845 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 51266 views
Ukraine's future in the European Union is irreversible - EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

European Commissioner Marta Kos declared the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to the EU, emphasizing that membership is a guarantee of security for Ukraine and Europe. She called on the EU Council to decide on opening the first cluster of negotiations.

Ukraine's future in the European Union is irreversible - EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos

European Commissioner Marta Kos spoke during a debate in the European Parliament dedicated to security guarantees and a just peace for Ukraine. She emphasized that Ukraine's path to the EU is irreversible, despite all the difficulties our country faces during the war, reported the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

I would like to emphasize that the statements of some people that we are stuck in the enlargement process are not true. From a technical point of view, we are indeed working hard, and in a few weeks we will be ready to open all clusters, but the decision must be made by the EU Council. Therefore, I urge the Council to decide on opening the first cluster without further delay.

- emphasized Kos.

Marta Kos stressed that Ukraine's membership in the European Union is not only a matter of reforms, but also an important security guarantee for Ukraine itself and for the whole of Europe. The European Commissioner called on the European Parliament, the European Commission and the EU Council to remain united in supporting Kyiv and to show political courage so that Ukraine's European future becomes a reality.

Ukraine is characterized by its determination to overcome challenges, even while fighting for its very survival. Its future is in Europe, and every step forward makes our Union safer, stronger and more integral.

 - said the European Commissioner.

Addition

Ukraine and the European Commission began screening Ukrainian legislation under the negotiation chapter in the agriculture cluster. This is the last negotiation cluster for which the European Commission analyzes Ukrainian legislation.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko thanked the Government of Slovakia for its unwavering support of Ukraine's European integration aspirations and the need to open negotiation clusters with the EU as soon as possible for both Ukraine and Moldova.

Pavlo Zinchenko

