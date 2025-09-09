Ukraine's future in the European Union is irreversible - EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos

European Commissioner Marta Kos spoke during a debate in the European Parliament dedicated to security guarantees and a just peace for Ukraine. She emphasized that Ukraine's path to the EU is irreversible, despite all the difficulties our country faces during the war, reported the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

I would like to emphasize that the statements of some people that we are stuck in the enlargement process are not true. From a technical point of view, we are indeed working hard, and in a few weeks we will be ready to open all clusters, but the decision must be made by the EU Council. Therefore, I urge the Council to decide on opening the first cluster without further delay. - emphasized Kos.

Marta Kos stressed that Ukraine's membership in the European Union is not only a matter of reforms, but also an important security guarantee for Ukraine itself and for the whole of Europe. The European Commissioner called on the European Parliament, the European Commission and the EU Council to remain united in supporting Kyiv and to show political courage so that Ukraine's European future becomes a reality.

Ukraine is characterized by its determination to overcome challenges, even while fighting for its very survival. Its future is in Europe, and every step forward makes our Union safer, stronger and more integral. - said the European Commissioner.

Addition

Ukraine and the European Commission began screening Ukrainian legislation under the negotiation chapter in the agriculture cluster. This is the last negotiation cluster for which the European Commission analyzes Ukrainian legislation.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko thanked the Government of Slovakia for its unwavering support of Ukraine's European integration aspirations and the need to open negotiation clusters with the EU as soon as possible for both Ukraine and Moldova.