European arms factories expanding at triple pace - FT

09:30 AM
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Popular news
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 14818 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 19787 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 13043 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 16366 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 11741 views
Publications
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 1800 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 10451 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 77105 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 124934 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 176967 views
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 6886 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 20465 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 176967 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 121070 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 236894 views
European arms factories expanding at triple pace - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 1008 views

After 2022, European defense enterprises tripled the pace of building new production facilities, deploying over 7 million square meters of capacity. This is the largest rearmament surge in the region in decades.

European arms factories expanding at triple pace - FT

Since 2022, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European defense enterprises have increased new production areas threefold, deploying over 7 million square meters of new capacities. This is the largest rearmament leap in the region in decades. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

"European arms factories are expanding three times faster than in peacetime, occupying over 7 million square meters of new industrial sites, which represents a rearmament of historical scale," the publication writes.

A Financial Times analysis, based on Sentinel-1 radar satellite data, revealed a massive expansion of production at 150 defense facilities across 37 companies throughout Europe. Compared to 2020-2021, the area of sites with signs of expansion or construction work, recorded in the images, increased from 790 thousand square meters to 2.8 million square meters in 2024-2025.

It is noted that facilities under the EU's ASAP (Act in Support of Ammunition Production) program were examined, which allocated €500 million to eliminate bottlenecks in ammunition and missile production. And that the analysis shows that companies that received funds under ASAP expanded faster than others.

Among the largest projects studied is a new complex in Várpalota (Hungary), a joint venture between Rheinmetall and the state-owned N7 Holding. It already produces 30-mm rounds for the KF41 Lynx IFV, and will later produce 155-mm artillery shells, 120-mm ammunition for the Leopard 2, and even its own Panther tank, the publication writes.

Radar images also show other large-scale expansions: the Roxel factory in France, MBDA production in Germany (thanks to €10 million from ASAP and a $5.6 billion NATO order for 1000 Patriot missiles), and a new workshop of Norwegian Kongsberg, opened in 2024. BAE Systems in the UK is increasing 155-mm shell production 16-fold thanks to a new explosive complex in South Wales.

According to European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, Europe's annual ammunition production capacity has increased from 300,000 in 2022 to 2 million by the end of 2024. And by 2027, Rheinmetall plans to produce 1.1 million 155-mm shells per year.

Experts emphasize that despite progress, actual output remains below potential. The lack of production of components for long-range missiles, including miniature jet engines and explosive fillers, is the next challenge for the EU defense industry.

Baltic diplomats and NATO representatives welcome the expansion as a critically necessary step, but call for efficient spending and preparation for a long confrontation with Russia.

German company Hensoldt to supply radars to Ukraine for over 340 million euros25.07.25, 04:17 • 4114 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
