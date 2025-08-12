European arms factories expanding at triple pace - FT

Since 2022, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European defense enterprises have increased new production areas threefold, deploying over 7 million square meters of new capacities. This is the largest rearmament leap in the region in decades. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

"European arms factories are expanding three times faster than in peacetime, occupying over 7 million square meters of new industrial sites, which represents a rearmament of historical scale," the publication writes.

A Financial Times analysis, based on Sentinel-1 radar satellite data, revealed a massive expansion of production at 150 defense facilities across 37 companies throughout Europe. Compared to 2020-2021, the area of sites with signs of expansion or construction work, recorded in the images, increased from 790 thousand square meters to 2.8 million square meters in 2024-2025.

It is noted that facilities under the EU's ASAP (Act in Support of Ammunition Production) program were examined, which allocated €500 million to eliminate bottlenecks in ammunition and missile production. And that the analysis shows that companies that received funds under ASAP expanded faster than others.

Among the largest projects studied is a new complex in Várpalota (Hungary), a joint venture between Rheinmetall and the state-owned N7 Holding. It already produces 30-mm rounds for the KF41 Lynx IFV, and will later produce 155-mm artillery shells, 120-mm ammunition for the Leopard 2, and even its own Panther tank, the publication writes.

Radar images also show other large-scale expansions: the Roxel factory in France, MBDA production in Germany (thanks to €10 million from ASAP and a $5.6 billion NATO order for 1000 Patriot missiles), and a new workshop of Norwegian Kongsberg, opened in 2024. BAE Systems in the UK is increasing 155-mm shell production 16-fold thanks to a new explosive complex in South Wales.

According to European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, Europe's annual ammunition production capacity has increased from 300,000 in 2022 to 2 million by the end of 2024. And by 2027, Rheinmetall plans to produce 1.1 million 155-mm shells per year.

Experts emphasize that despite progress, actual output remains below potential. The lack of production of components for long-range missiles, including miniature jet engines and explosive fillers, is the next challenge for the EU defense industry.

Baltic diplomats and NATO representatives welcome the expansion as a critically necessary step, but call for efficient spending and preparation for a long confrontation with Russia.

