German company Hensoldt to supply radars to Ukraine for over 340 million euros

The German defense company Hensoldt has received a large order for the supply of radars to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. This was reported by the company's press service, informs UNN.

It is noted that as part of a comprehensive package of orders worth over 340 million euros, high-performance TRML-4D radars and short-range SPEXER 2000 3D MkIII radars will be supplied.

Our high-performance radars are urgently needed by the Ukrainian air defense. Several radars have been protecting Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian aggressive war. We are proud to supply new systems. Radars are extremely important for protecting citizens — said Hensoldt CEO Oliver Dörre.

The company indicates that TRML-4D is based on the latest AESA (active electronically scanned array) radar technology. It provides rapid detection and tracking of about 1500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km. It is capable of quickly and reliably detecting, tracking, and classifying all types of aerial targets – cruise missiles, drones, aircraft, and helicopters.

At the same time, the SPEXER radar family offers surveillance radars for various ranges for automatic detection and classification of ground, sea, and low-flying air targets. SPEXER 2000 is a component of Rheinmetall's Skyranger 30 anti-aircraft artillery system.

Recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany intends to support Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems. The first systems will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days and can be deployed immediately.

