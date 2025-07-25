German company Hensoldt to supply radars to Ukraine for over 340 million euros

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 06:46 PM • 17275 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
July 24, 03:34 PM • 37651 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 131550 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 84372 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 148305 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 90949 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 89028 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 104283 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 70632 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51850 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.3m/s
73%
748mm
Popular news
In Sumy region, the body of a missing 17-year-old girl was found in a forest belt: there are injuries characteristic of rapeJuly 24, 04:30 PM • 5716 views
Farewell ceremony held in Kyiv for "Lyut" brigade commander Maksym KazbanJuly 24, 05:33 PM • 10200 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 40195 views
Georgian President again offered pardon to opposition leadersJuly 24, 06:23 PM • 4000 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 17599 views
Publications
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 17615 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 40216 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 60791 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 131550 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 140740 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 196880 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 314176 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 396944 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 400146 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 388015 views
Actual
Starlink
M109 howitzer
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

German company Hensoldt to supply radars to Ukraine for over 340 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

German defense company Hensoldt has received an order to supply TRML-4D and SPEXER 2000 3D MkIII radars to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. The total value of the order exceeds 340 million euros.

German company Hensoldt to supply radars to Ukraine for over 340 million euros

The German defense company Hensoldt has received a large order for the supply of radars to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. This was reported by the company's press service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as part of a comprehensive package of orders worth over 340 million euros, high-performance TRML-4D radars and short-range SPEXER 2000 3D MkIII radars will be supplied.

Our high-performance radars are urgently needed by the Ukrainian air defense. Several radars have been protecting Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian aggressive war. We are proud to supply new systems. Radars are extremely important for protecting citizens

— said Hensoldt CEO Oliver Dörre.

The company indicates that TRML-4D is based on the latest AESA (active electronically scanned array) radar technology. It provides rapid detection and tracking of about 1500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km. It is capable of quickly and reliably detecting, tracking, and classifying all types of aerial targets – cruise missiles, drones, aircraft, and helicopters.

At the same time, the SPEXER radar family offers surveillance radars for various ranges for automatic detection and classification of ground, sea, and low-flying air targets. SPEXER 2000 is a component of Rheinmetall's Skyranger 30 anti-aircraft artillery system.

Recall

Recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany intends to support Ukraine with two additional Patriot systems. The first systems will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days and can be deployed immediately.

Ukraine to receive first long-range missiles funded by Germany in July - General Freuding 12.07.25, 10:48 • 7907 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarTechnologies
Rheinmetal
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9