Ukraine to receive first long-range missiles funded by Germany in July - General Freuding

Major General Christian Freuding announced that Germany will support Ukraine by financing long-range missiles in large three-digit figures. The general is the head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense and is responsible for coordinating arms support for our state, writes UNN with reference to ZDF Heute.

The situation in Ukraine is currently certainly tense militarily, and the Russian armed forces have been leading for several weeks, if not months — said Freuding.

The air situation for Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks, especially in large cities. According to him, Ukraine needs weapon systems that can reach deep into Russian territory and attack warehouses, command posts, airfields, and aircraft.

According to him, Germany is also "ready to provide such weapon systems." The first long-range systems are planned to be delivered as early as the end of July. This will happen within the framework of an agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and local industry, which Germany only initiated and financed at the end of May, says Freuding.

"And that in large three-digit figures," the general added.

According to him, this will significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defense and Ukrainian capabilities in the coming weeks and months.

Freuding also stated that Germany "closely coordinates actions with partners" regarding how to "introduce new medium and long-range air defense systems into the country." They have also been negotiating at all levels "for several weeks" regarding the possible supply to Ukraine of one or two Patriot systems, which Germany would have to purchase from the United States.

Addition

Ukraine is negotiating the supply of Italian-French SAMP/T systems, which are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles. MFA spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi said that Ukraine is actively working with partners to obtain these air defense systems.