Russia is trying to start a new stage of escalation against the transatlantic community - Sybiha

Russia is trying to start a new stage of escalation and open hybrid warfare against the entire transatlantic community. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to show that Europe and NATO are weak. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a briefing in Poland, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Sybiha said that he was glad to participate today in the ministerial meeting in the "Weimar+" format, which includes the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France.

Today, Russia is trying to start a new stage of escalation, a new stage of war. A stage of escalation and open hybrid warfare against the entire transatlantic community. Every day we see how Russia intensifies terror against Ukraine, against civilians. How it unprecedentedly and deliberately violates the airspace of the EU and NATO. Poland, Romania, Estonia are not accidents. Putin deliberately provokes, escalates, tests, seeks to sow fear and divide us. He wants to show that Europe and NATO are weak. Russia will not succeed, even despite the next provocations that should be expected in the future - Sybiha said.

Sybiha said that he and his partners discussed joint steps to strengthen security on the path to lasting peace.

Ukraine holds the front and counterattacks: Sybiha discussed military needs and EU membership as a security guarantee with the "Weimar Triangle"

"The integration of the Ukrainian air defense system into a single European air defense system should be one of the first and decisive steps in this direction," Sybiha said.

Addition

Ukraine offers Poland and partners to create a joint shield against air threats from Russia.

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine is ready to participate in the "Drone Wall" project. Ukraine is now striving and can play an active role in protecting Europe from the Russian drone threat.

EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius indicated that the EU can significantly improve its drone detection capabilities within a year, but it will take much longer to create a full-fledged network on land and at sea capable of tracking and destroying targets.