Ukraine holds the front and counterattacks: Sybiha discussed military needs and EU membership as a security guarantee with the "Weimar Triangle"

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
10:00 AM • 1336 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12134 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3502 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23724 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46600 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69044 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49817 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44125 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66474 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72733 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.4m/s
70%
755mm
Popular news
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 24271 views
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATOSeptember 29, 02:43 AM • 15250 views
Maia Sandu's party leads in Moldovan parliamentary elections: over 98% of protocols processedSeptember 29, 03:06 AM • 4588 views
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in US06:18 AM • 6256 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 14637 views
Publications
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 3022 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 4142 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 69347 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 162329 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 82273 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keith Kellogg
Serhiy Leshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Europe
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 946 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 14766 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 24394 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 34662 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 97808 views
Actual
The Guardian
R-360 Neptune
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT
Fox News

Ukraine holds the front and counterattacks: Sybiha discussed military needs and EU membership as a security guarantee with the "Weimar Triangle"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

In Warsaw, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with his counterparts from the Weimar Triangle the situation at the front, Ukraine's military needs, and a joint response to Russia's escalation. They also discussed Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU as a security guarantee.

Ukraine holds the front and counterattacks: Sybiha discussed military needs and EU membership as a security guarantee with the "Weimar Triangle"

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha announced that he discussed with his colleagues from the Weimar Triangle countries (Poland, France, Germany) in Warsaw the situation at the front, Ukraine's military needs, and a joint response to hybrid attacks against Europe, as well as Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU as a security guarantee, writes UNN.

Details

"The meeting of ministers of the 'Weimar Triangle' + Ukraine format in Warsaw has just concluded. Very honest, deep, and meaningful negotiations. Thank you, Radosław Sikorski, Jean-Noël Barrot, and Johann Wadephul," Sybiha stated on X.

According to him, the meeting's agenda "covered the results of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, including negotiations between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump."

"I reported in detail on the situation on the battlefield: despite Russian attacks, Ukraine is holding the front line; in some areas, we are counterattacking and have already recaptured some territories, where we have also surrounded and captured significant Russian forces," Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the parties "discussed a joint response to the recent escalation and provocations by Russia, including open hybrid attacks against Europe and the transatlantic community."

"It is necessary to increase pressure on Russia through coordinated sanctions, full use of frozen Russian assets, and strengthening Ukraine's defense," the minister emphasized.

I also reported on Ukraine's most urgent military needs directly from our Commander-in-Chief. Security guarantees for Ukraine and the key role of the Coalition of the Willing were also discussed. Ukraine's fastest possible accession to the EU is one of the elements of such security guarantees.

- Sybiha reported.

He also noted that "it is important to use the momentum of the inspiring election results in Moldova for a joint Ukrainian-Moldovan breakthrough in EU accession negotiations."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
Warsaw
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova