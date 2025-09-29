Ukraine holds the front and counterattacks: Sybiha discussed military needs and EU membership as a security guarantee with the "Weimar Triangle"

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha announced that he discussed with his colleagues from the Weimar Triangle countries (Poland, France, Germany) in Warsaw the situation at the front, Ukraine's military needs, and a joint response to hybrid attacks against Europe, as well as Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU as a security guarantee, writes UNN.

"The meeting of ministers of the 'Weimar Triangle' + Ukraine format in Warsaw has just concluded. Very honest, deep, and meaningful negotiations. Thank you, Radosław Sikorski, Jean-Noël Barrot, and Johann Wadephul," Sybiha stated on X.

According to him, the meeting's agenda "covered the results of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, including negotiations between Presidents Zelenskyy and Trump."

"I reported in detail on the situation on the battlefield: despite Russian attacks, Ukraine is holding the front line; in some areas, we are counterattacking and have already recaptured some territories, where we have also surrounded and captured significant Russian forces," Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the parties "discussed a joint response to the recent escalation and provocations by Russia, including open hybrid attacks against Europe and the transatlantic community."

"It is necessary to increase pressure on Russia through coordinated sanctions, full use of frozen Russian assets, and strengthening Ukraine's defense," the minister emphasized.

I also reported on Ukraine's most urgent military needs directly from our Commander-in-Chief. Security guarantees for Ukraine and the key role of the Coalition of the Willing were also discussed. Ukraine's fastest possible accession to the EU is one of the elements of such security guarantees. - Sybiha reported.

He also noted that "it is important to use the momentum of the inspiring election results in Moldova for a joint Ukrainian-Moldovan breakthrough in EU accession negotiations."