SSO drone shot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air for the first time: stunning footage

A "Deep strike" drone of the SSO for the first time shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the air, reports UNN with reference to the Special Operations Forces.

We are changing the rules of the game: now we are hunting! For the first time, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down in the air by an SSO "deep strike" drone! - the message says.

The SSO emphasized that each mission requires creativity, starting from the technical characteristics of the equipment, ending with planning and pilot training.

This mission left many questions for the enemy, the answers to which are known only to the Mi-8 crew members, but they will not tell - summarized the Special Operations Forces.

