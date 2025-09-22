The GUR for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
Kyiv • UNN
On September 21, 2025, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" destroyed two Russian Be-12 "Chaika" anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea. This is the first time a Be-12 has been hit in history, and a Mi-8 helicopter was also hit.
In temporarily occupied Crimea, the GUR burned down two enemy Be-12 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft – for the first time in history, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on Monday, showing a video, writes UNN.
On September 21, 2025, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, masters of the GUR MOD of Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" hunted down two Russian Be-12 "Chaika" anti-submarine amphibious aircraft. This is the first time Be-12s have been hit in history.
As indicated, the Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and combating submarines.
"Along with two enemy Be-12 aircraft, during the raid on Crimea, the GUR 'Ghosts' also hit another multi-purpose helicopter of the Russian invaders, the Mi-8," the GUR noted.
