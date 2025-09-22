$41.250.00
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 8174 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 23279 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 40825 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 52098 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 59038 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 55889 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 81325 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 88388 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 64250 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The GUR for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

On September 21, 2025, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" destroyed two Russian Be-12 "Chaika" anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea. This is the first time a Be-12 has been hit in history, and a Mi-8 helicopter was also hit.

The GUR for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown

In temporarily occupied Crimea, the GUR burned down two enemy Be-12 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft – for the first time in history, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on Monday, showing a video, writes UNN.

On September 21, 2025, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, masters of the GUR MOD of Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" hunted down two Russian Be-12 "Chaika" anti-submarine amphibious aircraft. This is the first time Be-12s have been hit in history.

- reported the GUR.

As indicated, the Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and combating submarines.

"Along with two enemy Be-12 aircraft, during the raid on Crimea, the GUR 'Ghosts' also hit another multi-purpose helicopter of the Russian invaders, the Mi-8," the GUR noted.

Minus three Mi-8 helicopters and radar: GUR fighters conducted a successful operation in Crimea21.09.25, 10:58 • 8752 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Mi-8
Crimea