The GUR for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown

In temporarily occupied Crimea, the GUR burned down two enemy Be-12 'Chaika' amphibious aircraft – for the first time in history, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on Monday, showing a video, writes UNN.

On September 21, 2025, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, masters of the GUR MOD of Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" hunted down two Russian Be-12 "Chaika" anti-submarine amphibious aircraft. This is the first time Be-12s have been hit in history. - reported the GUR.

As indicated, the Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment for detecting and combating submarines.

"Along with two enemy Be-12 aircraft, during the raid on Crimea, the GUR 'Ghosts' also hit another multi-purpose helicopter of the Russian invaders, the Mi-8," the GUR noted.

