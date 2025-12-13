NBU issued a coin dedicated to the "Magura" drone: what is depicted on it

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a new commemorative coin – "Ukrainian Cotton. Unmanned Surface Vehicle "Magura"", UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has repeatedly surprised the world with its skill in destroying an enemy that surpasses it in military power. Modern developments by Ukrainian arms manufacturers help our soldiers in this, giving them the opportunity to carry out the boldest operations. It is to one of these innovative developments that we have dedicated a new commemorative coin – "Ukrainian Cotton. Unmanned Surface Vehicle "Magura"" - the message says.

With the help of these unmanned boats, Ukrainian military personnel not only destroyed a number of Russian ships but also, for the first time in history, hit aerial targets from an unmanned sea-based platform: Mi-8 helicopters and Su-30 fighters, the NBU added.

Thus, the new commemorative coin immortalizes the engineering skill of Ukrainian arms developers and the combat prowess of soldiers who have turned naval drones into one of the most effective types of weapons in this war.

What does the coin look like?

The coin has a face value of 5 hryvnias.

Its reverse depicts a stylized unmanned surface vehicle "Magura" cutting through sea waves. At the top is a scene of the moment of destruction of an enemy Su-30 fighter, which confirms effective counteraction to the enemy at sea and in the air. The coin also depicts the emblem of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, whose only special unit "Groop 13" used these unmanned surface vehicles in combat conditions during their military operations.

The obverse of the coin features a stylized image of Magura – the Proto-Slavic goddess of war, victory, and eternal life, the patroness of the army, after whom the unmanned boat "Magura" is named, against a matte background.

Circulation – up to 75,000 pieces in souvenir packaging.

▪️ Artists: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, Serhiy Kharuk.

▪️ Sculptor: Volodymyr Demyanenko.

How and when can the coin be purchased?

The commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. Unmanned Surface Vehicle "Magura"" was put into circulation on December 12, 2025.

Its sale in the NBU's online store of numismatic products will begin on December 16, 2025.

NBU issued a commemorative coin in honor of the SBU's unique special operation "Spiderweb"