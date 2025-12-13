$42.270.00
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 8844 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 9400 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 10662 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 10913 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 10396 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 12220 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 13682 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12300 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12752 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?

Exclusive

December 12, 01:07 PM • 55884 views
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 55884 views
NBU issued a coin dedicated to the "Magura" drone: what is depicted on it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a new commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. Magura Unmanned Surface Vehicle" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. The coin is dedicated to the engineering prowess of Ukrainian weapons developers and the combat valor of soldiers who have turned naval drones into one of the most effective types of weapons.

NBU issued a coin dedicated to the "Magura" drone: what is depicted on it

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued a new commemorative coin – "Ukrainian Cotton. Unmanned Surface Vehicle "Magura"", UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has repeatedly surprised the world with its skill in destroying an enemy that surpasses it in military power. Modern developments by Ukrainian arms manufacturers help our soldiers in this, giving them the opportunity to carry out the boldest operations. It is to one of these innovative developments that we have dedicated a new commemorative coin – "Ukrainian Cotton. Unmanned Surface Vehicle "Magura""

- the message says.

With the help of these unmanned boats, Ukrainian military personnel not only destroyed a number of Russian ships but also, for the first time in history, hit aerial targets from an unmanned sea-based platform: Mi-8 helicopters and Su-30 fighters, the NBU added.

Thus, the new commemorative coin immortalizes the engineering skill of Ukrainian arms developers and the combat prowess of soldiers who have turned naval drones into one of the most effective types of weapons in this war.

What does the coin look like?

The coin has a face value of 5 hryvnias.

Its reverse depicts a stylized unmanned surface vehicle "Magura" cutting through sea waves. At the top is a scene of the moment of destruction of an enemy Su-30 fighter, which confirms effective counteraction to the enemy at sea and in the air. The coin also depicts the emblem of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, whose only special unit "Groop 13" used these unmanned surface vehicles in combat conditions during their military operations.

The obverse of the coin features a stylized image of Magura – the Proto-Slavic goddess of war, victory, and eternal life, the patroness of the army, after whom the unmanned boat "Magura" is named, against a matte background.

Circulation – up to 75,000 pieces in souvenir packaging.

▪️ Artists: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, Serhiy Kharuk.

▪️ Sculptor: Volodymyr Demyanenko.

How and when can the coin be purchased?

The commemorative coin "Ukrainian Cotton. Unmanned Surface Vehicle "Magura"" was put into circulation on December 12, 2025.

Its sale in the NBU's online store of numismatic products will begin on December 16, 2025.

NBU issued a commemorative coin in honor of the SBU's unique special operation "Spiderweb"12.12.25, 17:54 • 3250 views

Antonina Tumanova

