New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
NBU issued a commemorative coin in honor of the SBU's unique special operation "Spiderweb"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

On December 12, 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine put into circulation a commemorative coin "Security Service of Ukraine. Protecting Ukraine Together!" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. It is dedicated to the activities of the SBU and the unique special operation "Spiderweb", which resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian military aircraft.

NBU issued a commemorative coin in honor of the SBU's unique special operation "Spiderweb"

The National Bank of Ukraine introduced a commemorative coin "Security Service of Ukraine. Protecting Ukraine Together!" into circulation on December 12, 2025, UNN reports.

Details

The new coin is dedicated to the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine and its unique special operation "Spiderweb," which has already gone down in history as evidence of the technical ingenuity, intelligence, and professionalism of Ukrainian defenders.

Preparation for Operation "Spiderweb" lasted over a year and a half. Control over the operation was personally exercised by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the preparation and implementation were directly managed by the Head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk. On June 1, 2025, the final stage of the operation took place: FPV drone operators, skillfully hidden under the roofs of civilian hunting lodges, launched drones into the air and struck Russian strategic aviation. As a result, 41 Russian military aircraft were hit, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3, Tu-160 bombers, as well as rare A-50 reconnaissance aircraft.

The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operation10.12.25, 11:17 • 28657 views

The issuance of a coin commemorating "Spiderweb" is a great honor for the entire staff of the Service who participated in the special operation. SSU specialists have proven: no matter how far away the enemy is, they will not escape just retribution. Our employees know how to work with surgical precision and strike where the enemy does not expect it. And they will continue to do so! 

— noted the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

About the coin design

The commemorative coin "Security Service of Ukraine. Protecting Ukraine Together!" has a face value of 5 hryvnias, is made of nickel silver, and has a mintage of up to 75,000 pieces in souvenir packaging. The coin's edge is reeded.

On the obverse of the coin, in the center of the composition, there is a stylized image of a "Trojan horse," behind which the silhouette of a truck transporting FPV drones to combat positions is visible. This archetype, inspired by the ancient Greek legend of ingenuity, reflects the essence of Operation "Spiderweb" – the victory of intellect and creativity over brute force. In the upper part of the coin, there is a small State Emblem of Ukraine, the inscriptions UKRAINE and the year of minting 2025, the denomination 5 with the graphic sign of the hryvnia ₴. In the lower part – the logo of the Banknote and Mint of the National Bank. To the left is the emblem of the Security Service of Ukraine with the motto SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE. PROTECTING UKRAINE TOGETHER!.

On the reverse of the coin, in the upper part, there is a silhouette of a drone with a warhead. In the middle – the inscription 117 FPV / DRONES, which is the total number of drones involved in the special operation. The central element is a mirrored silhouette of a strategic aircraft, which became one of the main targets of the strike, at the moment of its impact. Above it – a stylized spiderweb connecting four affected airfields, illustrating the networked nature of the operation and its strategic coordination. An additional element is a tactical scale with numbers of the drone control system, which ensures the accuracy of their targeting by the operator. In the lower part, semicircularly, there is the inscription: SSU SPECIAL OPERATION "SPIDERWEB".

Design – Oleksandra Kuchynska. Sculptor – Volodymyr Demianenko.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Technology
War in Ukraine
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Vasyl Malyuk
National Bank of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy