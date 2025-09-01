In Crimea, HUR drones hit two Mi-8 helicopters and attacked a Russian ship

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 9288 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 9008 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect being prepared for charges
05:46 AM • 13087 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 14708 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 20590 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 19704 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 51564 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 88779 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 99429 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 113312 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 34338 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 34013 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 20860 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 18562 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit04:35 AM • 11125 views
Publications
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 9278 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion05:46 AM • 13080 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo05:39 AM • 14699 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 115557 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 245856 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Andriy Parubiy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 116273 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 248495 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 271259 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 268001 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 247511 views
Actual
Fake news
S-300 missile system
Hwasong-18
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

In Crimea, HUR drones hit two Mi-8 helicopters and attacked a Russian ship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit two Russian Mi-8 helicopters at the Gvardiyske airbase, their cost is 20-30 million dollars. A tugboat in Sevastopol Bay was also attacked.

In Crimea, HUR drones hit two Mi-8 helicopters and attacked a Russian ship

In temporarily occupied Crimea, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit two MI-8 helicopters and attacked a vessel. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

Another result of the systematic combat work of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" in the temporarily occupied Crimea: good drones hit the airbase of the Russian invaders in Gvardeyskoye, near Simferopol - two enemy Mi-8 helicopters were successfully hit

- noted the GUR.

The estimated cost of the disabled helicopters is between 20 and 30 million dollars.

An unfortunate end also befell the Muscovite tugboat, probably BUK-2190, in Sevastopol Bay - during an air attack against the invaders on the peninsula, Ukrainian intelligence officers directed a corresponding warhead into the vessel

- reported intelligence.

Recall

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed the radar station of the S-300 complex at a military airfield near Saki. This significantly weakened the air defense of the occupiers on the western coast of Crimea.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Mi-8
Crimea
Sevastopol