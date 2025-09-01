In temporarily occupied Crimea, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine hit two MI-8 helicopters and attacked a vessel. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

Another result of the systematic combat work of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" in the temporarily occupied Crimea: good drones hit the airbase of the Russian invaders in Gvardeyskoye, near Simferopol - two enemy Mi-8 helicopters were successfully hit - noted the GUR.

The estimated cost of the disabled helicopters is between 20 and 30 million dollars.

An unfortunate end also befell the Muscovite tugboat, probably BUK-2190, in Sevastopol Bay - during an air attack against the invaders on the peninsula, Ukrainian intelligence officers directed a corresponding warhead into the vessel - reported intelligence.

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed the radar station of the S-300 complex at a military airfield near Saki. This significantly weakened the air defense of the occupiers on the western coast of Crimea.