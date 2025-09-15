Fraud cases decreased by 1.5 times: which regions are leading

$41.310.00
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 12812 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 16064 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 23889 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 48253 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 68922 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 103527 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85927 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84136 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46733 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Publications
Exclusives
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 12613 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhotoSeptember 15, 12:48 AM • 13098 views
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky Way02:27 AM • 6678 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction02:59 AM • 10378 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 11644 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 12024 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 14726 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 93166 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 65405 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 61748 views
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Radosław Sikorski
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Ukraine
Poland
Romania
State Border of Ukraine
United States
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 178 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?07:06 AM • 1858 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 20932 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 27690 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 76637 views
Starlink
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News
FAB-250

Fraud cases decreased by 1.5 times: which regions are leading

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

From January to August 2025, 35,599 criminal fraud cases were recorded in Ukraine, which is 1.5 times less than last year. Only 21% of cases were sent to court, and most appeals were registered in Kyiv.

Fraud cases decreased by 1.5 times: which regions are leading

The number of fraud cases in Ukraine decreased by 1.5 times in the first eight months of 2025 compared to last year's figure, reaching almost 36,000, according to data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, UNN reports.

35,599 criminal fraud cases were recorded in Ukraine from January to August 2025. This is 1.5 times less than in the same period last year. At the same time, it is still 1.8 times more than before the start of the full-scale invasion.

- stated in the Opendatabot message with reference to the data of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As noted, on average, about 4.5 thousand new fraud cases are registered monthly. For comparison, in the record year 2023, this figure exceeded 7 thousand, and from May to August it reached more than 8 thousand proceedings per month. Since then, the dynamics have shown a tendency to gradual decline.

However, only a part of all cases reach court. This year, suspicions were served in 9 thousand proceedings, while 7.6 thousand cases were sent to court, which is only 21% of the total number. For comparison, in 2021 this figure was 30%, while in 2022-2023 it fell to 18%.

Investigation completed in the case of MP Shevchenko, who is accused of fraud amounting to over UAH 14 million - OGP12.09.25, 14:51 • 6712 views

The largest number of fraud reports this year were recorded in Kyiv, namely - 4882 cases. Dnipropetrovsk region is in second place (3511 proceedings), and Kharkiv region is in third place (2671 cases). The fewest reports are in Ivano-Frankivsk region, where about 700 proceedings have been opened.

Overall, the number of frauds this year decreased by a third compared to last year.

The rates of decline in indicators in the regions differ significantly. For example, in Khmelnytskyi region, the decrease in the number of such cases is only 1%, while in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernivtsi regions, the number of frauds decreased by more than 40%. In contrast, compared to 2021, in Zhytomyr region the number of cases increased more than fourfold, and in Zakarpattia - threefold.

A large-scale operation was carried out in two countries: law enforcement officers exposed fraudsters who defrauded Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen of over UAH 1 million04.09.25, 15:06 • 3778 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Chernivtsi Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv