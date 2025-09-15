Fraud cases decreased by 1.5 times: which regions are leading

The number of fraud cases in Ukraine decreased by 1.5 times in the first eight months of 2025 compared to last year's figure, reaching almost 36,000, according to data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, UNN reports.

35,599 criminal fraud cases were recorded in Ukraine from January to August 2025. This is 1.5 times less than in the same period last year. At the same time, it is still 1.8 times more than before the start of the full-scale invasion. - stated in the Opendatabot message with reference to the data of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As noted, on average, about 4.5 thousand new fraud cases are registered monthly. For comparison, in the record year 2023, this figure exceeded 7 thousand, and from May to August it reached more than 8 thousand proceedings per month. Since then, the dynamics have shown a tendency to gradual decline.

However, only a part of all cases reach court. This year, suspicions were served in 9 thousand proceedings, while 7.6 thousand cases were sent to court, which is only 21% of the total number. For comparison, in 2021 this figure was 30%, while in 2022-2023 it fell to 18%.

The largest number of fraud reports this year were recorded in Kyiv, namely - 4882 cases. Dnipropetrovsk region is in second place (3511 proceedings), and Kharkiv region is in third place (2671 cases). The fewest reports are in Ivano-Frankivsk region, where about 700 proceedings have been opened.

Overall, the number of frauds this year decreased by a third compared to last year.

The rates of decline in indicators in the regions differ significantly. For example, in Khmelnytskyi region, the decrease in the number of such cases is only 1%, while in Dnipropetrovsk and Chernivtsi regions, the number of frauds decreased by more than 40%. In contrast, compared to 2021, in Zhytomyr region the number of cases increased more than fourfold, and in Zakarpattia - threefold.

