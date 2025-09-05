Attacks on oil facilities in Ryazan and Luhansk: SBS confirmed successful attacks

$41.350.02
ukenru
06:13 AM • 3826 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM • 19576 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 39569 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 33268 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 36308 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 38509 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 29630 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 24285 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 53163 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 42366 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 295396 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 288913 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 280831 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 44118 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideo02:33 AM • 8872 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 06:13 AM • 3792 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 15562 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 42660 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 31505 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 53154 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 17178 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 42690 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 18052 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 23574 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 25458 views
Attacks on oil facilities in Ryazan and Luhansk: SBS confirmed successful attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1544 views

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and oil depots in the occupied territories have led to gasoline problems in the aggressor country. Commander of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi confirmed successful strikes on the Ryazan oil refinery and the Luhansk oil depot.

Attacks on oil facilities in Ryazan and Luhansk: SBS confirmed successful attacks

Commander of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi confirmed successful strikes on the Ryazan oil refinery and the Luhansk oil depot. He reported this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Brovdi listed recent attacks on enemy oil refineries - they were carried out by the 14th regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the Special Operations Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Ryazan oil refinery" (Ryazan, Russia) - oil loading terminal with a capacity of 17.1 million tons per year, one of the 4 largest oil refineries in Russia). The visit was carried out by "Bird's Sting" SBS (14th regiment of SBS) jointly with SOF, HUR and other components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). "Luhansk oil depot" - execution by "Bird's Sting" SBS (14th regiment of SBS)

- wrote Brovdi.

According to him, drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and oil depots in the occupied territories have led to problems with gasoline in the aggressor country.

Gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burned

- he wrote.

Recall

On the night of September 5, explosions were heard over the Russian city of Ryazan. An attack on the local oil refinery was reported.

UNN also reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced an electronic accounting system that provides public access to verified information about the work of units. The information is updated every 5 minutes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

