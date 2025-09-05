Attacks on oil facilities in Ryazan and Luhansk: SBS confirmed successful attacks

Commander of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi confirmed successful strikes on the Ryazan oil refinery and the Luhansk oil depot. He reported this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Brovdi listed recent attacks on enemy oil refineries - they were carried out by the 14th regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, as well as the Special Operations Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Ryazan oil refinery" (Ryazan, Russia) - oil loading terminal with a capacity of 17.1 million tons per year, one of the 4 largest oil refineries in Russia). The visit was carried out by "Bird's Sting" SBS (14th regiment of SBS) jointly with SOF, HUR and other components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). "Luhansk oil depot" - execution by "Bird's Sting" SBS (14th regiment of SBS) - wrote Brovdi.

According to him, drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and oil depots in the occupied territories have led to problems with gasoline in the aggressor country.

Gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burned - he wrote.

Recall

On the night of September 5, explosions were heard over the Russian city of Ryazan. An attack on the local oil refinery was reported.

UNN also reported that the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced an electronic accounting system that provides public access to verified information about the work of units. The information is updated every 5 minutes.