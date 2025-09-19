Underwater drone TOLOKA presented in Lviv: what is known

$41.250.05
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 12743 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18350 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 50806 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Estonia
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
MiG-31
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify
The Guardian
Financial Times

Underwater drone TOLOKA presented in Lviv: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A new model of the underwater drone TOLOKA was presented at the Defense Tech Valley investment summit in Lviv. This event brought together more than 5,000 participants from 40 countries to discuss and demonstrate defense innovations.

A new model of the TOLOKA underwater drone was presented at the Defense Tech Valley investment summit in Lviv, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, Defense Tech Valley brought together over 5,000 participants from 40 countries – developers and users, politicians, officials, investors, representatives of leading venture funds, heads of defense companies and startups, etc.

The main subject of discussion was the formation of the image of future defense innovations.

In addition to discussing directions for the development of defense innovations, Defense Tech Valley 2025 also featured a presentation and technology competition involving 30 Ukrainian and foreign teams whose developments are already being used at the front. 

The General Staff added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive many new items, including UAVs, unmanned boats, ground robotic systems, and electronic warfare equipment.

Add

Among other developments, a new model of the TOLOKA underwater drone was also presented at Defense Tech Valley.

Earlier, Militarny reported that three versions of Toloka are being developed:

TLK 1000;

TLK 400;

TLK 150.

The largest TLK 1000, depending on the task, can be from 4 to 12 meters long, and its combat load can be up to 5000 kg of warhead.

At the same time, the range that the developers wanted to achieve was up to 2000 km.

The TLK 400 has more modest characteristics – its size can be from 4 to 6 meters, its warhead up to 500 kg, and its range up to 1200 kilometers.

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies
Defence City
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lviv