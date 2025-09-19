Underwater drone TOLOKA presented in Lviv: what is known

A new model of the TOLOKA underwater drone was presented at the Defense Tech Valley investment summit in Lviv, UNN reports.

According to the General Staff, Defense Tech Valley brought together over 5,000 participants from 40 countries – developers and users, politicians, officials, investors, representatives of leading venture funds, heads of defense companies and startups, etc.

The main subject of discussion was the formation of the image of future defense innovations.

In addition to discussing directions for the development of defense innovations, Defense Tech Valley 2025 also featured a presentation and technology competition involving 30 Ukrainian and foreign teams whose developments are already being used at the front.

The General Staff added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive many new items, including UAVs, unmanned boats, ground robotic systems, and electronic warfare equipment.

Among other developments, a new model of the TOLOKA underwater drone was also presented at Defense Tech Valley.

Earlier, Militarny reported that three versions of Toloka are being developed:

TLK 1000;

TLK 400;

TLK 150.

The largest TLK 1000, depending on the task, can be from 4 to 12 meters long, and its combat load can be up to 5000 kg of warhead.

At the same time, the range that the developers wanted to achieve was up to 2000 km.

The TLK 400 has more modest characteristics – its size can be from 4 to 6 meters, its warhead up to 500 kg, and its range up to 1200 kilometers.

