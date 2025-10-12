Dutch Defense Cluster opened in Kyiv to support businesses in the security sector

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans officially opened the Dutch Defense Cluster in Kyiv – a center for Dutch companies working in the defense and security sector in Ukraine. He wrote about this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Brekelmans emphasized that the number of Dutch enterprises interested in operating in Ukraine is growing, and the new cluster will help them more effectively coordinate projects and support.

It is a great honor for me to open this center – it is an important step for the development of cooperation between our countries – said the minister.

This initiative aims to deepen the defense partnership and strengthen technological and industrial cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands.

